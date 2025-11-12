Kingdom & Co. Wins Prestigious Best Design Showroom

Award-Winning Showroom Brian Horner

Kingdom & Co. was honored with the “Best Design Showroom” award at the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) 2025 Best in Building Awards.

Our goal has always been to create a space where inspiration meets craftsmanship. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to bring their visions to life.” — Brian Horner, Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom & Co. was honored with the “Best Design Showroom” award at the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) 2025 Best in Building Awards, held October 24 at the JW Marriott Resort in Las Vegas.Celebrating Design & Build Excellence -As a design-build firm rooted in Las Vegas, Kingdom & Co. has established a reputation for delivering immersive, luxurious showroom experiences that bring design visions to life. This recognition by SNHBA affirms the company’s commitment to elevating the client experience, creating inspiring spaces, and setting a new standard in showroom presentation.Why the Showroom Stands Out -The Kingdom & Co. showroom was conceived not simply as a display space, but as a destination—where homeowners, architects, and real estate professionals can explore fully curated vignettes, tactile materials, and integrated design stories. From custom millwork to immersive lighting and built-in textures, visitors are invited to experience the premium yet comfortable aesthetic that defines Kingdom & Co.’s work.Founder Brian Horner commented, “Our goal has always been to create a space where inspiration meets craftsmanship. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to bring their visions to life."Gratitude to Partners & Team -Kingdom & Co. extends heartfelt thanks to its dedicated design-build team, trusted trade partners, and clients who continue to entrust the firm with their vision. This award reflects every late night spent walking the showroom floor, every sample palette curated, and every client interaction where expectations were exceeded.What This Means for Clients -For clients and collaborators—including real estate agents, luxury homeowners, and custom-build stakeholders—this accolade signifies a partnership with the recognized best in the region. Whether purchasing a new home, remodeling, or designing from the ground up, the award-winning showroom serves as an inspiration lab. Real estate professionals, brokers, and builders are encouraged to bring clients through the space and leverage Kingdom & Co.’s expertise for an added edge.Looking Ahead -As this moment becomes momentum, Kingdom & Co. recommits to innovation in design-build, deepening the showroom experience, broadening client outreach, and continuing to raise the bar. This SNHBA award marks the first of many milestones on the company’s path.“This recognition is a testament to the passion and commitment of our entire team, our trusted partners, and the clients who inspire us every day. Every late night, every detail, and every moment spent exceeding expectations has led us to this incredible honor," said Horner.About Kingdom & Co. -Kingdom & Co. is a Las Vegas-based design-build firm specializing in luxury residential and select commercial interiors and exteriors. With a full-service approach from concept through completion, the firm focuses on delivering seamless experiences, premium craftsmanship, and timeless aesthetic value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.