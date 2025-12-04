DATABASICS Recognized as Silver Winner in Best in Biz Awards 2025 for Excellence in Customer Service

DBee, the DATABASICS mascot, holds the Silver Best in Biz Award for "Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year." DATABASICS logo, reflecting the company's commitment to compliance and customer trust in time and expense management.

Timesheets and Expense Reporting Solution Leader Honored for Defying Industry Trend of Automation by Prioritizing Human-Centric Support and Client Trust.

In an industry often defined by friction and automated deflection, we made a conscious decision to choose trust.” — Marcel Syriani, COO of DATABASICS

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS , a leading provider of timesheets and expense reporting solutions, has been named a Silver Winner in the "Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year" category in the 15th Annual Best in Biz Awards. The award recognizes DATABASICS for defying industry trends by prioritizing human-centric support over automation, resulting in a measurable evolution of client trust.Judges’ Commentary: A Shift from Service to PartnershipThe Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications, highlighted DATABASICS’s ability to maintain exceptional satisfaction ratings while scaling its operations.In their reasoning for the award, the judges noted:"DATABASICS’s focus on customer service is impressive and permeates the entire company and its philosophy. DATABASICS boasts a 4.9 out of 5 satisfaction rating across hundreds of customer surveys every week—but that number tells only half of the company's satisfied customers' story. Its customers have grown accustomed to the speed and responsiveness with which their queries are answered—a feat that many other companies are still working towards—and have begun to describe the company as a reliable and trusted partner. Such a shift proves the company got customer service right."Executive Perspective"In an industry often defined by friction and automated deflection, we made a conscious decision to choose trust," said Marcel Syriani, COO of DATABASICS. "This recognition validates our belief that customer service isn't a cost center to be managed, but a discipline to be mastered. When our customers say we feel like an extension of their own team, we know we’ve succeeded. We are honored that the Best in Biz judges recognized the human connections driving our technology."Analysis: The Evolution from "Fast" to "Reliable"The award follows an extensive internal analysis of customer sentiment spanning nearly two years. Between January 2024 and October 2025, DATABASICS analyzed data from over 80 consecutive weeks of customer feedback, maintaining an average satisfaction rating of 4.9/5.0.However, the qualitative data revealed a significant shift in the client relationship:2024 Trends: Client reviews primarily focused on speed, using words like "fast," "immediate," and "resolved within an hour."2025 Trends: The narrative evolved from speed to dependability. Clients began describing the support team as "always dependable," noting they were "never left waiting," and stating the service "feels like our own IT team."This data highlights a stark contrast between DATABASICS and its larger competitors. While time and expense industry giants often face criticism for "scripted support" and rigid escalation paths, and newer entrants face complaints regarding "bot-driven" help and "slow onboarding," DATABASICS has doubled down on relational support. By providing training-anchored service rather than one-off fixes, the company has turned support interactions into opportunities for enablement.Learn more at https://blog.data-basics.com/databasics-wins-silver-in-best-in-biz-awards-2025-celebrating About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. The 15th annual program saw intense competition from thousands of companies, ranging from innovative start-ups to the world’s most recognizable brands.About DATABASICSFounded in 1997 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, DATABASICS provides enterprise-grade Timesheets & Expense Reporting solutions for organizations across construction, nonprofits, government contracting, and professional services. Seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, and Acumatica, DATABASICS empowers clients with accuracy, compliance, and transparency. Recognized with multiple awards for Customer Service Excellence, DATABASICS continues to redefine customer partnership through intuitive design, proactive enablement, and a service culture that turns reliability into trust.

