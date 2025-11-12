DATABASICS Integrates with WEX Fleet Card to Automate Expense Reporting for Fuel, Fleet, and Field Services

Fleet management gets a lot easier when your credit card data flows automatically. No more chasing fuel receipts or wondering where your money went with DATABASICS Expense. With DATABASICS Expense, every WEX card charge is tied to the right project, with receipts attached, providing audit-ready documentation and real-time visibility into spend.

DATABASICS and WEX integrate to automate expense reporting for fleet, construction, and field services, cutting processing time by up to 75%.

By combining WEX’s industry-leading payment solutions with our expense automation, organizations gain real-time visibility, compliance, and faster financial reconciliation.” — Marcel Syriani

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS , a leader in expense reporting and time tracking solutions, today announced a new integration with WEX Fleet Card , to deliver automated expense reporting for WEX cardholders.With this integration, WEX customers in industries such as construction, fleet, and field services can automatically load transactions into DATABASICS Expense, where receipts are matched, GL codes applied, and expense reports created, without manual entry.“Field teams shouldn’t be bogged down with paperwork,” said Marcel Syriani, COO/CTO of DATABASICS. “By combining WEX’s industry-leading payment solutions with our expense automation, organizations gain real-time visibility, compliance, and faster financial reconciliation. Technicians and drivers stay focused on the job, while finance teams get clean, audit-ready data.”Freedom to choose your card. Power to manage every expense with DATABASICS.This integration reinforces DATABASICS’s core promise: customers aren’t locked into rigid card programs. Whether using WEX Cards, Visa, Mastercard, or the DATABASICS Visa® Commercial Card , organizations have the flexibility to choose what works best for them, while still managing all expenses in one place.How It WorksWEX Card transactions flow directly into DATABASICS Expense.Receipts are automatically matched using AI.Work orders and GL codes are applied instantly.Expense reports are created and routed for approval, no forms, no delays.Key Benefits for WEX CustomersNo manual data entry: transactions and receipts are linked automatically.Real-time visibility into daily spend for faster decision-making.Accurate coding ensures costs are billed back correctly and internal tracking stays compliant.Audit-ready documentation for every expense.“Automating fuel and fleet expenses has an immediate impact,” added Syriani. “Our customers report processing time cut by up to 75% and significantly improved accuracy. With WEX, we’re bringing that efficiency to an even larger set of organizations.”The integration is available immediately to all WEX card customers. For more information, visit www.data-basics.com About DATABASICSDATABASICS delivers all-in-one expense reporting and time tracking solutions designed for industries with complex compliance needs, including nonprofits, construction, healthcare, and government contracting. With award-winning support and deep integration capabilities, DATABASICS provides unmatched visibility, control, and efficiency across organizations. The DATABASICS VisaCommercial Card extends real-time controls and streamlined reconciliation within the same platform.About WEXWEX (NYSE: WEX) is a global leader in financial technology solutions, offering corporate payment services across fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX cards empower mobile and distributed teams with advanced spend control, real-time visibility, and acceptance across a wide merchant network.Media Contact:Amanda Mendozaamendoza@data-basics.com

