Eatwith Launches Holiday Campaign 'Give the Gift of Sharing': Bursting the Travel Bubble with Meaningful Connection

Dinner experience in Paris

Unwrap the Extraordinary: Why the Best Gift This Season Isn’t a Thing, But a Seat at a Stranger’s Table.

In a fractured world, the most valuable gift we can offer is the opportunity to understand one another.” — Laura Arciniegas, PhD

PARIS, FRANCE, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Eatwith, the world’s largest community for authentic culinary experiences, is redefining the holiday wishlist. With the launch of its campaign, “Give the Gift of Sharing,” the platform invites gift-givers to move beyond material objects and instead offer the transformative power of human connection.

In a world increasingly cluttered with "things," the modern individual is searching for resonance, belonging, and well-being. This shift is supported by recent market analysis for the 2025 holiday season, such as the American Express Trendex, which reveals that nearly 70% of consumers would rather share a fun experience or trip with loved ones than exchange physical gifts—prioritizing "togetherness" and meaningful interaction to combat loneliness and create lasting memories.

Sociological Insights: The "Ways of Wonder"

Central to the campaign is Eatwith’s commitment to the well-being of its community. Qualitative research conducted by Laura Arciniegas, PhD in Sociology, highlights the deep impact of these interactions, described as "Ways of Wonder." Dr. Arciniegas’s research reveals that Eatwith experiences are not merely about food, but about altering one's perception of the world:

- Ordinary Life Made Extraordinary: Guests are granted an intimate look into the local reality of their hosts. The mundane act of cooking is elevated into a performance of culture and care.

- A Safe Space for Experimentation: As guests interact with hosts, they learn and experiment in new socio-cultural settings, allowing them to step out of their comfort zones in a safe environment.

- Breaking Stereotypes: The experience becomes a vehicle for cosmopolitan sharing, where guests get to know others deeply, dismantling cultural stereotypes.

"Feeling at Home": A Guest Perspective

The research underscores a profound "sense of exception" felt by guests—a feeling of being genuinely cared for that is often missing in commercial tourism. One Canadian guest, reflecting on an Eatwith experience in Rome, perfectly captured this sentiment: “I am here eating and sharing with people I don't know, feeling at home at someone else's home, there is no way to describe that. You can't feel more at home and comfortable than that.”

Bursting the "Luxury Cocoon"

This campaign aligns with a broader travel trend identified by industry experts: the desire to escape the "tourist bubble." As highlighted in the New York Times article "How to Burst Out of Travel’s Luxury Cocoon" by Christine Negroni and Andrea Lee Negroni, travelers are increasingly seeking ways to meet local people—whether by renting a bike, finding a sporting event, or throwing a party; and shows how Eatwith offers the most direct route to this authenticity. By sitting at a local’s dining table, travelers instantly burst the bubble, finding the resonance and storytelling they seek in the world today.

Join the Movement

This holiday season, Eatwith invites everyone to wrap up a memory instead of a box. By purchasing an Eatwith gift card, you are facilitating a moment of wonder—a chance for a loved one to sit at a table in Rome, Paris, or Tokyo and discover that the greatest luxury of all is belonging.

For more information or to purchase a gift card, visit www.eatwith.com.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s favorite app for culinary experiences with locals. From elegant dinner parties in Parisian apartments to family feasts in Roman homes, Eatwith connects guests with hand-selected hosts in over 130 countries for unique, immersive dining experiences.

