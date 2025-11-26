The Table is the Original Social Network, Eatwith Corroborates Global Research Linking Shared Meals to Happiness

Dinner with a Portugese Family

The Global Platform is Combating Social Isolation by Turning Strangers into Community Members, One Shared Table at a Time.

The table is the original social network.” — Jean-Michel Petit, CEO and Co-founder of Eatwith

PARIS, FRANCE, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eatwith, the global community that connects travelers and locals over shared dining experiences, states that its user engagement data strongly aligns with recent global research on the profound importance of communal dining for personal well-being. The company is positioning its model as a vital antidote to social isolation and a powerful tool for fostering real, human connection on and off their travels.

Recent studies including the 2025 World Happiness Report and the University of Oxford, consistently emphasize that sharing meals is one of the most powerful predictors of life satisfaction, social trust, and belonging. Eatwith asserts that its platform, which facilitates intimate and authentic social dining, naturally delivers these scientifically-proven benefits.

"We have always understood that a shared meal is the original form of social networking—it’s where true bonds are made and culture is exchanged," said Jean-Michel Petit, CEO and Co-founder of Eatwith. The research from the World Happiness Report shows that sharing meals is an exceptionally strong indicator of subjective well-being, on par with income. Our mission is to take that universal human truth and deliver it to the modern traveler, creating an intentional, face-to-face interaction that moves far beyond the transactional and into the relational.

The Science of Connection

Elevated Life Satisfaction & Social Support: the World Happiness Report 2025 found that individuals who share meals frequently report significantly higher levels of life satisfaction and lower levels of loneliness. Eatwith’s model, which centers on intimate, multi-hour experiences in a host's home or local setting, promotes the deeper conversation and bonding that drive this correlation.

Stronger Social Bonds: Research from the University of Oxford suggests that the more often people eat with others, the more likely they are to feel happy, satisfied with their lives, and connected to their communities. The authentic environment of an Eatwith event turns strangers into community members, helping guests build valuable social capital whether at home or abroad.

In an era of increasing focus on mental health and social capital, the simple act of breaking bread has never been more valuable. The Eatwith platform is solving the modern challenge of disconnection by:

Fostering Authenticity: Connecting travelers with locals to experience food and culture on an intimate level, breaking down the traditional tourist/local divide.

Encouraging Presence: The structured, intimate setting encourages diners to be fully present, reducing screen time and increasing meaningful conversation.

Building Local Community: Eatwith is increasingly being used by locals, not just tourists, looking to expand their personal social circles and combat feelings of loneliness in their home city.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s leading platform for authentic food experiences, connecting local chefs and food lovers in over 130 countries. The platform offers curated, unforgettable culinary events, including home-cooked dinners, cooking classes, and food tours, providing an intimate look into local culture and cuisine. Eatwith is committed to fostering community, culinary entrepreneurship, and promoting social connection through the universal language of food.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.