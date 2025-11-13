​​The Future of Travel Is Local

Bologna Cooking Class Travel. Taste. Connect

PARIS, FRANCE, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eatwith, the world’s largest community for authentic, food-based travel experiences, outlines its vision for the next era of travel: one in which local voices, cultural knowledge and shared hospitality are central to how we explore the world.

As global travel continues to evolve, travellers are increasingly seeking meaning, cultural immersion, and genuine human connection. At the same time, international tourism bodies emphasize the need for travel that supports communities, preserves heritage, and strengthens local identity.

“The next era of tourism will be defined by cultural stewardship and community agency. Travellers increasingly want to understand the places they visit — and that understanding can only come from the people who live there. At Eatwith, we are building the infrastructure for this shift: empowering local hosts to share their culture on their own terms, creating experiences rooted in meaning, respect, and belonging. This is not a trend. It is the future of travel.”

Why It Matters

This direction aligns with global industry insights:

The cultural tourism market is projected to nearly double between 2025 and 2030.

Heritage tourism is expected to grow from US$604B in 2024 to US$778B by 2030.

UN Tourism (UNWTO) and the UNDP highlight tourism’s role in empowering communities and safeguarding cultural heritage.

The G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism (OECD, 2021) call for tourism that is people-centered, locally led, and sustainable.

Eatwith’s model is already aligned with — and advancing — this trajectory.



Eatwith’s Approach — Already in Practice

1-Local Voices at the Center

Hosts define their experiences, share the stories that matter to them, and shape how their culture is presented — ensuring agency, dignity and authenticity.

2- Food as Cultural Transmission

Recipes, cooking techniques, table rituals, and shared conversation are treated as forms of living heritage.

3- Hospitality as Mutual Connection

Guests are not passive observers. They participate, listen, and engage — creating meaningful cross-cultural understanding.

4- Depth Over Volume

What matters is not how many experiences happen, but how transformative they are — for host and guest alike.

Eatwith in Action

Across cities and regions worldwide, Eatwith hosts are welcoming travellers into real spaces where culture is lived:

- Home dinners in Paris where art, neighborhood history and food storytelling intersect.

- Cooking experiences in Rome where traditions are preserved collectively across generations.

- Seasonal harvest tables in London shaped by the land, the rhythm of the year and shared belonging.

These are cultural encounters rooted in everyday life.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s largest community for authentic culinary travel experiences, connecting travelers and locals in more than 100 countries. Through shared meals, food tours and cooking experiences, Eatwith fosters cultural exchange, supports local livelihoods and reveals the human heart of travel.

