Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs Respond to Federal Hemp THC Ban and Ongoing Marijuana Rescheduling Review

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs today issued a statement regarding the newly enacted federal provision that will effectively ban most intoxicating hemp-derived THC products nationwide, as well as the ongoing federal review of marijuana’s status under the Controlled Substances Act.

On November 12, 2025, President Donald Trump signed H.R. 5371, a government funding bill that ended the recent federal shutdown. The legislation includes language that redefines legal hemp and outlaws most hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container.

The new standard is a significant departure from the 2018 Farm Bill, which focused on a 0.3% delta-9 THC dry-weight limit. Legal and industry analyses indicate that the 0.4 mg per-container cap will render a large share of current intoxicating hemp edibles and beverages non-compliant when the provision takes effect in November 2026, one year after enactment.

Mellow Fellow is an alternative cannabinoid brand known for pharmacist formulated products and transparent labeling, while Arvida Labs manufactures rare cannabinoids and provides production services from extraction through white-label finished goods.

“This is a significant reset for the hemp industry nationally,” said Gerard Coombs Jr., co-founder of Arvida Labs and Mellow Fellow. “Federal and state rules have been changing quickly for years. What has not changed for us is our focus on testing, clear labels and operating within whatever regulatory framework is in place.”

Economic and policy analyses in recent weeks have warned that the provision could have substantial effects on manufacturers, retailers, and farmers, particularly in states that have built sizable hemp markets.

Separately, at the federal level, the marijuana rescheduling process remains active but unresolved. Following an October 2022 directive from President Biden, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended in 2023 that marijuana be moved from Schedule I to Schedule III.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated formal proceedings, with an administrative hearing process that began in December 2024 and has since been subject to delays and ongoing motion practice. As of early December 2025, marijuana remains a Schedule I substance under federal law and no final rescheduling rule has taken effect.

Coombs noted that the combination of the new hemp definition and the unresolved rescheduling review creates a period of sustained uncertainty for operators across both hemp and state-legal cannabis sectors.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now,” he said. “Clarity and consistency in the rules will be important so that consumers, workers and businesses understand what is allowed and how to comply.”

Lindsey Goldstein, co-founder of Mellow Fellow, emphasized that the companies will continue to prioritize safety and transparency as federal rules evolve.

“From the beginning we have built our brands around clear ingredient information, access to Certificates of Analysis and compliance with state-by state requirements,” Goldstein said. “As federal policy shifts, our focus remains the same: follow the law, keep consumers informed and support responsible regulation.”

Industry commentary has also highlighted the likelihood that many hemp derived products will need to be reformulated, transitioned into state-licensed cannabis channels, or discontinued before the federal effective date, while some non-intoxicating and industrial hemp uses may continue under the revised definition.

Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs said they will:

Continue monitoring federal and state developments related to the hemp provision and marijuana rescheduling process.

Review and adjust product portfolios as needed to meet applicable laws, and Work with industry groups to support regulatory frameworks that emphasize testing standards, age restrictions and clear packaging rules.

About Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs

Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs are sister companies co-founded by Lindsey Goldstein and Gerard Coombs Jr., and their leadership team including Lex Kaplan, and Arby Barroso serve retail, wholesale and brand partners in regulated cannabinoid markets.

Mellow Fellow produces pharmacist-formulated alternative cannabinoid products with transparent labeling and third-party testing. Arvida Labs manufactures rare cannabinoids and offers production solutions from extraction through white-label finished goods. Together, they emphasize quality assurance, compliance and consistency in cannabinoid product development.

