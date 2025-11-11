Mellow Fellow Expands Into Beverage Market With Launch of Cannabinoid-Infused Seltzer Line

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mellow Fellow, a pharmacist-formulated cannabinoid brand recognized for its transparency and testing standards, today announced the release of its first ready-to-drink beverage line — Mellow Fellow Seltzers — now available through www.mfdrinks.com and wholesale at mfdrinks.com and also at www.mellowfellow.fun for consumers.

The new seltzers mark the company’s official entry into the cannabinoid-infused beverage category, offering adult consumers a consistent, clearly labeled option in a fast-growing market. Each product includes dosage information per serving and full third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) accessible by QR code.

“Wellness drinks should meet the same quality and transparency standards as any other product in our portfolio,” said Lindsey Goldstein, co-founder of Mellow Fellow.

“Our seltzers give consumers a refreshing, convenient way to enjoy cannabinoid products with confidence in what they’re drinking.”

The line is produced in collaboration with Arvida Labs, Mellow Fellow’s sister company specializing in cannabinoid extraction and formulation.

“Every beverage we release follows the same multi-stage testing and packaging protocols used in our existing categories,” said Gerard Coombs Jr., co-founder of Arvida Labs and Mellow Fellow.

“This ensures every batch meets our internal and state-level compliance requirements.”

Industry reports show cannabinoid-infused beverages are among the fastest expanding product segments in the hemp and wellness sectors. The company’s move into this category reinforces its strategy of offering compliant, science backed alternatives across multiple product formats.

About Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs

Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs are sister companies led by the elite leadership team including Lindsey Goldstein, Gerard Coombs Jr., Gerald Coombs Sr., Lex Kaplan, Arby Barroso, & Annie Gallagher serving retail, wholesale, and brand partners in regulated cannabinoid markets.

Mellow Fellow produces pharmacist-formulated cannabinoid products with transparent labeling and third-party testing. Arvida Labs manufactures rare cannabinoids, providing production solutions from extraction to white-label finished goods. Together, they emphasize quality assurance, compliance, and consistency in cannabinoid product development.



