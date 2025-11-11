Florida Attorney Mark Astor Helps Parents Use the Law to Save People with Addiction and Mental Health Crises

Families Are Not Powerless: Thanks To Unique Laws In Florida

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As mental-health and addiction crises continue to rise nationwide, Florida attorney Mark Astor is reminding families that

they are not powerless.

Through his firm, Astor Simovitch Law, Astor has built a mission around one principle: helping parents to save their families when a loved one is suffering from substance use, mental disorders and failed attempts at recovery.

“For too long, families have been told there’s nothing they can do until a loved one ‘hits rock bottom,’” said Astor. “That’s not true. The law gives parents tools to save their children when addiction or mental illness is putting lives at risk.”

Astor, a former prosecutor, has spent more than two decades representing individuals and families in crisis. His work has helped parents petition the court to

compel treatment for loved ones under Florida’s Marchman Act, Guardianship and Baker Act, laws that allow families to step in when mental illness or substance use spirals out of control.

While these laws are often misunderstood or misused, Astor’s firm focuses on applying them with compassion and precision — giving families hope and helping clients receive quality care instead of criminal punishment, which can be a consequence of an untreated behavioral health issue.

“The goal is always recovery, not incarceration,” Astor said. “When families understand their rights, they can change the outcome.”

Beyond his courtroom advocacy, Astor is calling for reforms that make mental-health treatment more accessible and affordable. He believes that the lack of

insurance coverage and treatment options often leaves parents with few choices until a crisis becomes catastrophic.

Astor frequently appears on television and in community forums to educate the public about intervention law and to challenge the stigma surrounding addiction.

His message has resonated across Florida, and he is now expanding his outreach nationally to help families in other states navigate similar legal and behavioral-health systems.

“Every day we speak to parents who love their children but feel helpless,” Astor said. “The truth is, they have more power than they realize — and when they act, with the Court’s assistance, they can save a life.”

About Mark Astor. Mark Astor is a Florida attorney and founder of Astor Simovitch Law Firm, based in Boca Raton. A former prosecutor with more than 30 years of experience, he focuses on helping families use the legal system to access treatment and protect loved ones struggling with addiction or mental illness. Astor is widely recognized for his expertise in the Marchman Act, Guardianship. Baker Act, and behavioral-health law.

You can learn more about his work at www.mentalhealthaddictionlawfirm.com

