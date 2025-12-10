At Jerusalem Post Washington Conference, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says Israel Deserves the President’s Support

Credit: Marc Sellem/Jerusalem Post

High-level reception at the Israeli Embassy in Washington brings senior U.S. and Israeli leaders ahead of Jerusalem Post Washington Conference on Capitol Hill

WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jerusalem Post Washington Conference opened last night with a high-level reception hosted in partnership with the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C., bringing together senior government officials, policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and cultural figures for an opening evening ahead of the full-day conference taking place today.Held at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, the reception set the tone for the discussions to follow. Guests heard opening remarks underscoring the strength of the U.S.–Israel partnership and the shared values guiding both nations at a time of global uncertainty.U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said: “The President of the United States is not afraid of moral clarity. He wears moral clarity clearly and distinctly as part of who he is as a person. This president has Israel’s back because of that moral clarity, because Israel has lived in a way that deserves the president’s support.”Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana addressed the importance of democratic resilience and strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States amid evolving geopolitical challenges.Gila Gamliel, Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, said: “Advancing science and technology is a national strategy and one of Israel’s core contributions to global progress and security. Israel’s technological capabilities promote IDF superiority on the battlefield, reinforce our economic resilience, enhance the well-being of our citizens, and support our social and environmental objectives.”Pastor John Hagee said: “If you leave here tonight and remember nothing else, do not forget this fact: You cannot call yourself a Christian and hate the Jewish state or the Jewish people. If a line must be drawn, draw that line around both Christians and Jews. We are one today, tomorrow, and forever.”Gilad Erdan, Global President of Magen David Adom, said: “I chose to lead Magen David Adom because after four years fighting inside an organization of sheer evil, the United Nations, I wanted to be part of an organization of pure good. There is nothing more sacred than saving lives in Israel, the Holy Land, every hour of every day. When people know that help is on the way within seconds, that Magen David Adom is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and highly trained paramedics everywhere, it strengthens Israel’s resilience. Magen David Adom is the backbone of that resilience.”The gathering provided space for informal dialogue among Israeli and American officials, members of Congress, diplomatic representatives, and leaders from the worlds of technology, philanthropy, media, and the arts, many of whom will appear on stage during Wednesday’s conference on Capitol Hill.Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of The Jerusalem Post Group, said: “The Jerusalem Post Washington Conference reflects our commitment not only to examining the paths Israel may take in the Middle East, but to actively shaping the dialogue that will define them. At this pivotal moment, the conference provides a platform to deepen strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States, highlight our shared democratic values, and explore how innovation, diplomacy, and regional partnerships can help shape the Middle East for years to come.”The Jerusalem Post Washington Conference continues today with a full day of programming on Capitol Hill featuring senior U.S. lawmakers, Israeli ministers, global executives, and leaders from across the Jewish world.###

