Israel to Invest NIS 10M in 8 Cutting-Edge Rehabilitation Tech Pilots for Disabilities Following War-Related Injuries

Dror Bin, CEO of The Israel Innovation Authority (Credits: Israel Innovation Authority)

New technologies for sensory restoration and recovery, motor rehab, and personalized remote care will launch across 10 leading rehab centers nationwide

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority, the Ministry of Health, and the Class Actions Foundation announce today the launch of eight new technological pilots, selected under the National Pilot Projects in Physical Rehabilitation, a Call for Proposals published earlier this year. The call focused on the urgent need for motor, sensory, auditory, and physiological rehabilitation technologies in light of the significant rise in injuries following the “Iron Swords” War.The selected companies presented solutions for implementation in hospitals and rehabilitation centers across Israel, aimed at enabling accessible, precise, and technology-based rehabilitation for wounded soldiers. The pilots will be deployed in Soroka Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center- Ichilov, Loewenstein Hospital, Hadassah University Medical Center, Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital, ALYN Hospital, Meuhedet Health Services, and North Medical Center.Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “The selected pilots demonstrate how advanced technologies can reshape the rehabilitation landscape. They address urgent needs that emerged as a result of the war, from restoring sensory function in limbs to rehabilitating hearing and speech. The global rehabilitation market is expanding rapidly, and Israel, with over 50 startups in this field, has become a unique testing ground that enables breakthrough innovations. Some of the solutions introduced through these pilots may become a new international rehabilitation infrastructure: more accurate, data-driven, and personalized for each patient.”Retired Judge Yaakov Shinman, Chairman of the Class Actions Foundation, said: “The Class Actions Foundation initiated this partnership to promote technological rehabilitation solutions for the benefit of war casualties. This collaboration, established by the Foundation, was designed to support war victims in conjunction with the courts’ directives to advance innovation. The Foundation continues its efforts to assist those impacted by the war, supporting diverse projects that strengthen their physical well-being and resilience, in accordance with the goals set by the courts in class action proceedings.”Selected Companies and TechnologiesArcana InstrumentsA pilot deploying smart musical instruments and music-based rehabilitation programs for war casualties. The system will be implemented at Reuth, Sheba, North Medical Center, and ALYN, integrating motor, emotional, and vocational rehabilitation, including remote training and integrative personalization.CognishineDevelopment and implementation of clinical digital modules for hearing, speech, voice, and swallowing rehabilitation at Meuhedet Health Services. The system addresses the shortage of speech-language pathologists and enables accessible, culturally adapted, and continuous digital therapy.6DegreesImplementation of the MyMove system at Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital for amputees and patients with head injuries. The system is based on wearable sensors, motion-analysis algorithms, and therapeutic gamification. The pilot will include development of clinical protocols, real-time monitoring, and integration of a new upper-limb rehabilitation game to support continuous recovery at home and in the clinic.The system is personalized for each patient through an algorithm that learns the user’s unique movement patterns and enables full control within the game even in conditions of weakness, partial movement, or tremors, ensuring that even imperfect movement translates into a therapeutic success experience that promotes regained control, independent functioning, and pain reduction.Bo&Bo BalanceA pilot at Ichilov Medical Center for the development and deployment of home-based physical rehabilitation solutions. The system includes a remote-rehabilitation platform integrating smart accessories, balance-training systems, wearable range-of-motion and strength sensors, interactive training bikes, and Bobo Dice for fine-motor and cognitive training.Newton Tech LTDA pilot at Loewenstein Hospital for the Mobi system, an innovative rehabilitation technology designed to improve gait, posture, and motor abilities through dynamic body-weight support, an automatic fall-prevention mechanism, and integrated motion monitoring and analysis using a built-in mobile motion laboratory. The pilot aims to demonstrate improved recovery, efficiency, and safety ahead of broader adoption in Israel and the United States.Wearable DevicesAdaptation of the Mudra interface for grip and fine-motor rehabilitation at Soroka Medical Center. The system provides non-invasive neuromuscular signal measurement and delivers quantitative, standardized feedback, replacing improvised methods currently used in rehabilitation departments.TunedA pilot at Hadassah Medical Center for personalized hearing rehabilitation and tinnitus treatment for individuals with hearing loss resulting from the “Iron Swords” War. The application supports the entire rehabilitation process: assessment, customization, training, and improvement of hearing experience and tinnitus management.TengableA pilot at Sheba Medical Center to restore lost sensation in limbs using an internal implant and external component that simulate natural tactile feedback. The pilot demonstrates the potential to restore functional sensory perception following nerve injury.This announcement coincides with today's International Day of Persons with Disabilities, dedicated to promoting equal opportunities, accessibility, and full participation in society. The launch of these technological pilots reflects this mission, highlighting how medical and rehabilitation innovation can translate values of inclusion into real-world independence and improved functioning, using advanced solutions for motor and sensory rehabilitation, hearing and speech recovery, gait and posture improvement, and continuous home-based or remote therapy.These pilots aim to reduce functional limitations, support smoother reintegration into daily life, and significantly improve long-term quality of life for people with war-related injuries. Beyond Israel, they create scalable models that can serve broader rehabilitation populations worldwide.

