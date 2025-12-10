ARC at Sheba Medical Center and Edge Medical Ventures Join Forces to Build Breakthrough Medtech Startups

Edge Medical Ventures Team Avner Halperin, CEO Sheba Impact (Credit: Billy Weiss)

Partnership leverages proven ARC innovation model and Edge venture studio expertise to build indusrty startups through public-private collaboration

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC , the global healthcare transformation engine and innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, today announced a strategic partnership with Edge Medical Ventures (Edge) , a medtech venture studio and fund, to establish and scale medical device and bio-convergence startups tackling significant unmet clinical needs. Under the partnership, Edge and ARC will work to develop breakthrough healthcare technologies with clinical experts at Sheba.Building on ARC’s proven model for translating clinical insights into transformative technologies, the collaboration will combine open and organic innovation. Organic innovation will advance ideas emerging from ARC’s clinical environment through Edge’s venture studio expertise, while open innovation will draw on Edge’s robust deal flow, fast-tracking promising concepts with ARC’s clinical assets. Edge’s network of strategic partners will also contribute additional unmet needs to enrich the innovation pipeline.The partnership builds on eight years of successful collaboration between Sheba and the Edge team through the MEDX Xelerator. Previous successful joint ventures include Append Medical and Synchrony Medical, companies developed through combining clinical insight with technological expertise and market strategy.“Edge Ventures, and previously MEDX, has been a brilliant partner for ARC, accelerating medical device venture creation, development, and go-to-market. Our previous collaborations are already dramatically improving care for respiratory and cardiac patients,” said Avner Halperin, CEO of Sheba Impact at ARC. “We are excited to take our partnership to the next level, maximizing global, life-saving patient impact by combining our joint strengths. This partnership advances our mission to build clinician-led innovation that delivers both clinical impact and economic value.”Edge was recently selected by the Israel Innovation Authority as the only healthcare deep-tech fund in its new incubator program, providing over $10 million in support and further strengthening the partnership to transform clinical insights into market-ready medical technologies.“We are excited to continue our long-term relationship with Sheba and ARC and look forward to transforming healthcare together, one company at a time,” said Shai Policker, CEO of Edge Medical Ventures. “By combining proven clinical validation with the venture studio model, we aim to create companies that address the most pressing challenges in healthcare.”The initiative will establish multidisciplinary teams of engineers, scientists, and clinicians to generate intellectual property and develop innovative products aimed at improving patient care worldwide. Focus areas will be medical device and bio-convergence technologies that address real-world clinical challenges identified by Sheba physicians and strategic partners.Beyond venture creation, the partnership also invests in training clinicians in innovation methodologies, including specialized programs such as cardiology innovation courses designed to prepare the next generation of physician-entrepreneurs.About Edge Medical Ventures (Edge)Edge Medical Ventures is a medtech-focused venture studio and fund based in Israel and New Jersey. Led by the founding team of MEDX Xelerator, Israel’s leading medical device incubator, Edge combines financial investment with hands-on operational, clinical, and regulatory expertise to help medtech startups scale breakthrough solutions into global impact. Edge additionally supports healthcare providers in enhancing internal and open innovation. In 2025, Edge was selected by the Israel Innovation Authority as the only healthcare deep-tech fund in its new incubator program.For more information, visit https://edgemed.vc/ About ARCARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, founded and directed by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, is shaping the future of medical innovation by connecting entrepreneurs and clinicians, advancing the development and implementation of new technologies, and creating breakthrough economic frameworks in healthcare.ARC has evolved into a global blueprint for healthcare innovation, currently active in 12 countries, 31 health systems, and over 300 hospitals. It has supported more than 100 startups, including three unicorns, and helped catalyze over $1 billion in investments. The model reinvests profits to further accelerate Sheba's AI and data revolution, while advancing its mission to build scalable, clinician-led innovation that improves care around the world. For more information, visit: https://arcinnovation.org

