Data Foundation Launches Evidence Act Hub to Centralize Federal Evidence-Building Resources and Enhance Accessibility

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation today announced the launch of the Evidence Act Hub , a comprehensive digital repository designed to preserve and organize strategic plans, reports, and toolkits related to federal data and evaluation activities required under the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018 (Evidence Act). This living archive serves as a central resource for researchers, policymakers, and the evidence community to access critical materials that support federal data transparency and evidence capacity-building.The Evidence Act Hub addresses a long-standing concern voiced by stakeholders across private industry, the nonprofit sector, the research community, and the federal government: while federal agencies now publish evidence plans, evaluation reports, and data governance guidance across dozens of websites, there has been no convenient, centralized place that aggregates, preserves, and makes these materials readily accessible. Practitioners, researchers, and policymakers have identified the need for a single, reliable platform to support more effective implementation and oversight of the Evidence Act."Since the Evidence Act became law in 2019, agencies have produced hundreds of strategic documents that represent their commitments to evidence-based decision-making," said Sara Stefanik, who leads the Center for Evidence Capacity at the Data Foundation. "But these materials are scattered across agency websites, making it difficult for anyone—whether you’re a researcher, practitioner, or member of the public—to find what you need. The Evidence Act Hub solves this problem by creating one centralized, searchable platform where the entire evidence community can access these critical resources."Building on Months of DocumentationThe Evidence Act Hub builds on the Data Foundation's Evidence Capacity Pulse Report series that was published on a monthly basis from March through September 2025. Those reports provided objective, verifiable information on changes to the federal data and evidence ecosystem throughout the year. On the same day as the launch of the Evidence Act Hub, the Data Foundation is releasing a year-in-review report that synthesizes information across the monthly snapshots and places them in the context of capacity changes across the year.A Comprehensive Resource for the Evidence CommunityThe Evidence Act Hub is organized across two primary areas:Evidence Plan Archive: A comprehensive repository of laws, guidances, and strategic agency documents collected and preserved from federal agencies, including learning agendas, evaluation plans, capacity assessments, and open data plans. These documents bring transparency to how agencies are fulfilling their obligations under the Evidence Act and OPEN Government Data Act, enabling external stakeholders to hold agencies accountable for using evidence in decision-making.News and Reports: A curated collection tracking ongoing developments in federal evidence-building capacity and implementation of the Evidence Act, helping users stay informed about the evolving landscape of data-driven governance.A Living ResourceThe Evidence Act Hub is designed as a living resource that will continue to grow as agencies publish new strategic plans and as the federal evidence-building landscape evolves. The Data Foundation is committed to regularly updating the Evidence Act Hub with new materials and expanding its features based on community needs. Visit evidenceact.org and contact the Data Foundation at evidencehub@datafoundation.org to submit questions, feedback, or ideas for future enhancements.

