Data Foundation Announces 2025 Datum Award Recipients

National data champions to be recognized on November 4, 2025 for contributions to evidence-informed decision-making and data policy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation today announced six federal leaders in the data community as recipients of the 2025 Datum Awards . The Datum Awards recognize civil servants for significant data and evidence initiatives that propel government data toward providing meaningful results for the public good.DATUM AWARD CATEGORIES AND RECIPIENTSPolitical Leadership Award:- Senator Mike Crapo, United States SenateChief Data Officer Award:- Fredy Diaz, Deputy Chief Data Officer, U.S. Department of AgricultureChief Evaluation Officer Award:- Lauren Supplee, Ph.D., Chief Evaluation Officer, Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation, Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesStatistical Official Award:- Marc Rosenblum, Ph.D., Statistical Official, Office of Homeland Security Statistics, U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityData Innovation Awards:- Thomas Harwood, Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security- Andrew Archer, Technical Lead and Program Manager, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Geospatial Services Division, U.S. Department of the Interior"The 2025 Datum Award recipients represent what is possible when open, accessible data enables a more efficient, effective, and accountable government," said Data Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Hart . "Their contributions to the federal data ecosystem have made government policies and programs stronger, benefiting all Americans."The Data Foundation Board of Directors selected the award recipients from a cohort of candidates nominated by the public, including members of the Data Coalition community. Since launching in 2019, the Datum Awards have recognized 29 individuals for their leadership. See the full list here: https://datafoundation.org/pages/datum-awards-hp This year’s award ceremony and reception to honor the award recipients will take place on November 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C.About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.