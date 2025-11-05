Data Foundation Launches the 'People's Data 100'

About

The Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. We are a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country’s most pressing challenges. We conduct research, facilitate collaborative thought leadership, and promote advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. For more than a decade, the Data Foundation has been bringing attention to key issues facing the data community. We bring together non-traditional partners and stakeholders to devise practical solutions, which culminate in new policies and approaches for innovating and using data and evidence. The impacts from our work have been tremendous, culminating in enactment of milestone legislation, stronger communities for implementing transparency and data initiatives, and demonstrations of new strategies for innovating with government data.