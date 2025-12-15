AVer’s TR615 AI PTZ Camera Earns the NDI® HX3 Certification

TR615 PTZ Camera Earns the NDI® HX3 Certification

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces that the AVer TR615 Broadcasting Grade Auto Tracking Camera has officially obtained the NDI® HX3 Certification. Joining a select lineup of NDI® HX3-enabled devices, the TR615 is a next-generation solution for professional broadcasting, live events, and high-end streaming environments.

The TR615 is a flagship Pro AV camera that combines exceptional video quality with advanced AI Auto Tracking for seamless presenter capture. Featuring a premium 1-inch Sony Exmor RS® CMOS sensor* and 228X total zoom†, the TR615 delivers stunning 4K 60fps imagery with exceptional clarity, even in low-light environments. NDI® HX3 technology enables low-latency, near-lossless streaming through efficient bandwidth usage, ideal for professional broadcast productions, dynamic events, and high-end studio deployments. With dual 12G-SDI and Genlock support, the TR615 offers outstanding versatility across live video scenarios and production ecosystems. Moreover, its Free-D compatibility future-proofs setups for evolving needs like VR/AR streaming or multi-site productions, making the camera extensible for AI-driven tools.

AVer President David Kuo stated, “Obtaining the NDI® HX3 Certification for the TR615 is a step forward in advancing professional video production. We are committed to delivering intelligent, user-friendly solutions that combine AI Auto Tracking, top-tier 4K imaging, and AV-over-IP interoperability. The TR615 empowers AV professionals and content creators to deliver smoother, polished outputs.”

“The TR615 attaining the NDI® HX3 certification validates its ability to deliver high-quality 4K video with ultra-low latency and efficient bandwidth usage,” said Roy Porter, Certification Manager. “AVer continues to push boundaries in Pro AV with NDI-native solutions, with the TR615 being a powerful example. NDI® HX3 enables seamless integration into modern IP-based live production workflows.”

Availability

• Existing TR615 owners: Upgrades to NDI® HX3 are available via a free firmware update.

• New purchases: All TR615 units now ship with NDI® HX3 pre-installed.

For more information about the AVer TR615, visit https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/tr615

To learn more about AVer Europe, visit https://www.avereurope.com

* Exmor RS® is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

† This consists of 19X optical and 12X digital zoom.

About NDI®

NDI®, a fast-growing tech company, is removing the limits to video and audio connectivity. NDI® – Network Device Interface – is used by millions of customers worldwide and has been adopted by more media organizations than any other IP standard, creating the industry's largest IP ecosystem of products. NDI® allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP; it can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high-quality, low-latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real-time. The growth of NDI® is backed by a growing community of installers, developers, AV professionals, and users who are deeply engaged with the company through community events and initiatives. NDI® is a part of Vizrt.

For more information: https://ndi.video.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a market leader in intelligent video solutions for education, business, and government sectors. With award-winning cameras, video bars, and Pro AV products, AVer delivers innovation, quality, and reliability, empowering people to connect and collaborate seamlessly.

