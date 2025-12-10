State of the World Forum 2025

State of the World Forum explores mounting evidence that Artificial Intelligence and Non-Human Intelligences may already be interacting beyond human oversight.

Contemplating that AI and NHIs are interacting changes everything we think we know about both AI and NHI and humanity’s role on Earth and in the Universe.” — Jim Garrison

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A planetary gathering unlike any in history will convene as a global interactive broadcast December 14–17 as the State of the World Forum returns. One major topic will be the probability that Artificial Intelligence and Non-Human Intelligences (NHI) are interacting outside and beyond human awareness and involvement.

Jim Garrison, President of the Forum, says, “Taking in the impact of AI on our world is a staggering proposition. Grappling with the reality of technologically advanced non-human intelligences is also staggering. Contemplating that AI and NHIs are interacting changes everything we think we know about both AI and NHI and humanity’s role on Earth and in the Universe.”

Two unmanaged global high-impact disruptions are converging in the next 5 years — exponential agentic AI and increasing UAP/NHI Disclosure. The impact of this convergence challenges everything we think we know about both AI and UAP/NHI, the implications of which will transform humanity’s identity and relationship with both technology and cosmos.

Frontier models are being deployed across the globe without oversight; UAP controlled by NHI appear in our skies above civilian and classified airspace beyond our control.

Georg Boch, Director of the AI/NHI project says, “We are finding ourselves confronted by two non-human intelligences we don’t fully understand with multi-trillion-dollar consequences for governance, security, industry and society at a planetary level. Across both, we lack a working theory of non-human intelligence and a shared way to assess risk, capability and intent.”

A Legacy Renewed

Convened initially from 1995 to 2000 by former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Garrison, the State of the World Forum became one of the most visionary assemblies of its era, featuring Jane Goodall, Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Wangari Maathai, Muhammad Yunus, James Baker, Vandana Shiva, Elie Wiesel, and other luminaries. Its purpose was to discern the state of the world after the Cold War and to imagine a new architecture for global peace and cooperation.

From 2025 to 2030, the Forum returns with an expanded mission around the defining question of our time:

How must humanity refine its consciousness to respond to the four most consequential truths of our age?

1. The world faces accelerating planetary ecological collapse.

2. Instability in human affairs is deepening at every level.

3. Artificial Intelligence is developing exponentially beyond full human comprehension or control.

4. Technologically advanced Non-Human Intelligence is emerging into government and public awareness.

These four truths are no longer speculative. They are part of the new reality.

What emerges from these data points is that we are dealing with four intelligences: human intelligence, nature intelligence, artificial intelligence, and cosmic intelligence. How humanity understands and interacts with these other distinct intelligences will shape human and planetary future.

Our reality is that we are not alone, and we cannot make it alone. We have four intelligences. One future.

Register Now for a Conversation of a Lifetime

https://www.stateoftheworld.forum

https://www.stateoftheworld.forum/ai-nhi

Jim Garrison, PhD, has an extensive background in convening global initiatives. He currently serves as President of Ubiquity University and Convener of Humanity Rising, and has authored numerous books on global affairs.

Media Contact:

Jim Garrison

President

State of the World Forum

EMAIL: jgarrison@stateoftheworld.forum

Georg Boch

AI/NHI Strategic Initiative Coordinator

https://www.stateoftheworld.forum/ai-nhi

State of the World Forum

EMAIL: georgboch@stateoftheworld.forum

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.