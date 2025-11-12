The Age Of Disclosure Premieres November 21 With New Paradigm Institute Watch Parties Across The U.S.

New Paradigm Institute Citizens for Disclosure (CfD)

Documentary uncovers an 80-year NHI/UAP cover-up; NPI and Citizens for Disclosure invite the public to join nationwide watch parties and community discussions.

Watch The Age of Disclosure. Bring your family and friends. Host a watch party and become part of history in the making.” — Danny Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI), together with its grassroots network Citizens for Disclosure, today invites the public to participate in the premiere of the feature-length documentary The Age of Disclosure, with in-person and virtual watch party events occurring nationwide. The film debuts on November 21, 2025, in select theaters and on Amazon Prime Video.

About the Film:

The Age of Disclosure is two hours of zero doubt, featuring 34 military, intelligence, and government leaders who speak openly about an eight-decade-long global cover-up involving Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now commonly referred to as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), extraterrestrial and non-human intelligence, and reverse-engineered technology. The documentary shows how major nations have competed secretly to harness NHI technology, and explores how those realities directly connect to our climate crisis and the threat of nuclear holocaust.

Variety says it “…could change the world.” The Motion Picture Association of America observes that The Age of Disclosure “has a real shot at being 2025’s defining documentary, and could, should start a real, sustained conversation about what seems now an obvious fact — we are not alone.”

Tickets are on sale at Premiere Locations:

Los Angeles: Lumière Cinema at Music Hall 3, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211

https://lumierecinemala.com/showtimes/the-age-of-disclosure

New York City: Angelika Film Center, 18 W. Houston St., New York, NY 10012

https://angelikafilmcenter.com/nyc/movies/details/the-age-of-disclosure

Washington, DC: Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market, 550 Penn Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

https://angelikafilmcenter.com/dc/movies/details/the-age-of-disclosure

Watch Party & Global Engagement:

In conjunction with the film’s release, NPI and Citizens for Disclosure are organizing local and regional watch party events to bring communities together for screenings, conversations, and action. Through its public “Take Action” page, NPI invites individuals and organizations to host or join in-person gatherings.

“Now is the time to stand with the human family,” said Danny Sheehan, President and Chief Counsel of the New Paradigm Institute. “Watch The Age of Disclosure. Bring your family and friends. Host a watch party and become part of history in the making. Join the global conversation, register your event, or find one near you on the NPI website. Pre-order the documentary on Amazon Prime Video, and secure advance theatrical tickets at participating theaters. This is the moment to come together and demand the truth.”

For more information and to register for a watch party, go to https://ufos.pro/aod-event

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) is a law and policy initiative of the Romero Institute, committed to full and responsible disclosure of UFO/UAP matters, government transparency, whistle-blower protection, to unite the human family, deconstruct unjust social and economic structures across our planet, gain the benefits of extraterrestrial technology, and restore living biosystems as we take our place in a galactic civilization.

