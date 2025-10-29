Four Intelligences. One Future.

State of the World Forum 2025

The State of the World Forum Returns—Launching a $100,000 Award and a New Era of Planetary Co-Creation

These truths compel us to understand that humanity must now align with three other intelligences distinct from human intelligence: Nature intelligence, Artificial intelligence, Cosmic intelligence” — Jim Garrison

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A planetary gathering unlike any in history will convene as a global interactive broadcast December 14–18 as the State of the World Forum returns to ask the defining question of our time:

How must humanity refine its consciousness to respond to the four most consequential truths of our age?

1. The world faces accelerating planetary ecological collapse.

2. Instability in human affairs is deepening at every level.

3. Artificial Intelligence is developing exponentially beyond full human comprehension or control.

4. Technologically advanced Non-Human Intelligence is emerging into government and public awareness.

These four truths are no longer speculative. They are serious realities.

“These truths compel us to understand that humanity must now align with three other intelligences distinct from human intelligence: Nature intelligence, Artificial intelligence, Cosmic intelligence,” said Jim Garrison, President of the Forum. “Our reality is that we are not alone and we cannot make it alone.”

A Legacy Renewed

Convened initially from 1995 to 2000 by former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Garrison, the State of the World Forum became one of the most visionary assemblies of its era, featuring Jane Goodall, Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Wangari Maathai, Muhammad Yunus, James Baker, Vandana Shiva, Elie Wiesel, and other luminaries. Its purpose was to discern the state of the world after the Cold War and to imagine a new architecture for global peace and cooperation.

From 2025 to 2030, the Forum returns with an expanded mission: to explore how the Four Intelligences—Human, Nature, Artificial, Cosmic—can be brought into creative synergy to co-create a thriving future for all life.

A Planetary Design Lab

The reimagined Forum is supported by the Center for Planetary Intelligence, a transdisciplinary research and innovation hub developing the frameworks, tools, and protocols through which the Four Intelligences can meaningfully interact for the advancement of human and planetary flourishing.

Catalyzing Real-World Solutions

As part of its global initiative, the Forum is launching a $100,000 Award for the most compelling proposals demonstrating how the Four Intelligences can be integrated to co-create a positive future.

Tom Eddington, Vice President of the Forum, said, “The Award seeks to stimulate a response to the single greatest challenge of our time — how humanity develops the kind of relationship we must have with the greater ecology of intelligences that surround us.”

Submissions are now open through May 15, 2026, and the Award will be presented at the 2026 State of the World Forum.

An Invitation

This is not merely a conference. It is an initiation. The Forum is an open portal for those ready to remember and reimagine the future of life on Earth.

Register Now for a Conversation of a Lifetime

https://www.stateoftheworld.forum

Jim Garrison, PhD, has an extensive background in convening global initiatives. He currently serves as President of Ubiquity University and Convener of Humanity Rising, and has authored numerous books on global affairs.

Tom Eddington, PhD (Hon), is a scholar of Conscious Leadership, bringing more compassion and conscious leadership into the world through his coaching and advisory work, film and media projects, and Board positions.

