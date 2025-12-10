AVer Europe and Vogel’s Collaborate to Deliver AV Solutions Across Europe

AVer Europe & Vogels Collaboration

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of intelligent video conferencing and Pro AV solutions, is proud to announce a partnership with Vogel’s, the renowned Dutch manufacturer of professional mounting solutions. This collaboration combines the expertise of two highly respected brands in the AV industry to provide customers across Europe with perfectly integrated, performance-driven solutions.

Through this partnership, Vogel’s mounts will be specifically designed to support AVer’s award-winning cameras and video bars, ensuring optimal positioning for the highest possible image quality. By securing devices at the ideal height and angle, customers can fully leverage AVer’s advanced AI features — from automatic framing to speaker tracking — with absolute precision.

"This collaboration is about more than hardware compatibility," said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe. "It’s about delivering the very best experience to our customers by ensuring our innovative video solutions work in perfect harmony with Vogel’s industry-leading mounts."

Experience the Integration First-Hand in Barcelona

As part of the partnership, AVer Europe and Vogel’s are showcasing their combined solutions at a dedicated showroom in Barcelona, Spain. The space features a range of AVer’s intelligent cameras and video bars mounted on Vogel’s precision-engineered solutions, allowing visitors to see — and experience — the difference that optimal positioning makes.

“We highly value the collaboration between AVer and Vogel’s” in words of David Peñalver, General Manager at Vogel’s Ibérica. “By combining AVer’s innovative audiovisual solutions with Vogel’s reliable mounting systems, we are able to deliver outstanding quality and performance to our customers.” This partnership strengthens our ability to provide complete, user-friendly, and future-proof solutions for a wide range of professional environments.

The Barcelona showroom will soon host a series of interactive events, product demonstrations, and training sessions for AV professionals, resellers, and end-users. This will offer an opportunity not only to explore the technology but also to gain insights into how integrated solutions can transform video communication in corporate, education, and public sector environments.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a market leader in intelligent video solutions for education, business, and government sectors. With award-winning cameras, video bars, and Pro AV products, AVer delivers innovation, quality, and reliability, empowering people to connect and collaborate seamlessly.

Vogel’s Products

Vogel's is a leading Dutch international manufacturer of high-quality mounting and support solutions for audiovisual equipment like TVs, tablets, speakers, and projectors. Founded in 1973, the company is recognized for its innovation, award-winning design, TÜV-certified safety, and ease of installation.



