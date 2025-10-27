AVer Announces TR335, PTZ231 and PTZ330UV2 Cameras are Certified for Microsoft Teams

TR335, PTZ231 and PTZ330UV2 Cameras are Certified for Microsoft Teams

AVer expands its portfolio with three powerful cameras designed to deliver exceptional video collaboration experiences in Microsoft Teams environments

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces the TR335, PTZ231 and PTZ330UV2 cameras have obtained Microsoft Teams Certification. Delivering superior image quality, intelligent AI tracking and seamless connectivity, AVer’s newly certified models enable a professional and engaging Microsoft Teams meeting experience, ensuring users stay connected and productive in any environment.

“We’re pleased to see AVer bring even more innovation to the Pro AV space with the TR335, PTZ231, and PTZ330UV2 now Certified for Microsoft Teams,” said Albert Kooiman, General Manager Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Customer Experiences at Microsoft. “These 30X optical zoom cameras provide the clarity and flexibility needed in professional environments, helping customers enhance large-scale Teams meetings with high-quality, reliable video.”

The TR335 features 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and a powerful 30X optical zoom lens, delivering cinematic image quality and precision for broadcasting, streaming and recording. The TR335 is engineered for versatility and high performance. The TR335's ability to maintain fluid pan, tilt and zoom movements, while simultaneously operating optical zoom, ensures users enjoy smooth transitions and flexible camera control. The TR335 features advanced hybrid auto-tracking for smooth speaker following, while its pan-tilt-zoom capabilities enable effortless camera control—no dedicated operator required.

The PTZ231 combines full-HD 1080p resolution with a 30X optical zoom in an enhanced design built for professional conferencing, streaming and live production. The PTZ231 delivers crisp video and precise camera control in any setting. Now Certified for Microsoft Teams, the PTZ231 is ideal for hybrid environments that demand flexibility and reliability. The PTZ231 provides user-friendly experience by automating content framing and camera transitions.

The PTZ330UV2 is designed to meet the evolving demands of professional AV applications. Featuring a high-performance 8MP sensor, 30X optical zoom and 60fps output, the PTZ330UV2 delivers vibrant, true-to-life video for events, conferences and hybrid meetings. With seamless integration into any AV ecosystem, the PTZ330UV2 ensures a smooth video streaming experience even over unpredictable networks.

Keep up with the latest news from AVer Europe on LinkedIn. To learn more about AVer Europe, please visit avereurope.com.



About AVer Europe

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology, healthcare and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom, safely supporting patient care, to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Medical Grade PTZ Cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified Enterprise Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras and Classroom Audio Solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customer's expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do.



