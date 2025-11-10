AVer Wins GHP Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2025 as Best Telehealth & Telesitting Solutions Provider

AVer Wins GHP Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Award 2025

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, has been honored as the “Best Telehealth & Telesitting Solutions Provider” at the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2025. The international accolade, presented by UK-based media Global Health & Pharma (GHP), recognizes AVer’s efforts to advance remote healthcare accessibility for patients and caregivers worldwide.

Central to this achievement is AVer's comprehensive portfolio of medical grade cameras. These purpose-built cameras are designed to meet the unique demands of clinical environments, featuring:

- IEC 60601-1-2 certification for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC)

- Superior image quality with true-to-life color reproduction

- Integrated audio capabilities for clear communication

- AI-powered functions that enhance diagnostic and monitoring efficiency

- Privacy features to safeguard sensitive patient information

Several models in the portfolio, including the MD330UI, MD120UI, and MD720UIS, are equipped with an advanced IR Night Vision function, enabling healthcare providers to deliver uninterrupted 24/7 remote care with comprehensive visual coverage regardless of lighting conditions.

AVer technology is already making a tangible difference in healthcare delivery. At Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, AVer cameras support tele-ICU operations, facilitating continuous patient observation across multiple ICU rooms simultaneously. This real-world deployment demonstrates the scalability and reliability of AVer's solutions in critical care settings where precision and dependability are paramount. From ICUs to remote wards, AVer’s technology continues to bridge distances and strengthen collaboration between care teams.

“We are proud that our solutions are helping medical teams provide safer, smarter, and more connected patient care,” said AVer President David Kuo. “This award motivates us to keep innovating and supporting the evolving needs of healthcare providers worldwide.”

Discover more about AVer’s story in the GHP Awards Magazine or on the GHP Awards Winners’ List:

https://ghpnews.digital/issues/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical-awards-2025/24/

https://ghpnews.digital/winners/aver-information-inc/

For more about AVer and our different medical solutions, please visit https://www.avereurope.com/solution/connected-health

