CyberQ Group Named to Prestigious RegTech100 List for 2026: Securing the Future of Financial Compliance

We are immensely proud to be named to the RegTech100. This recognition validates our core mission: providing pure-play cyber resilience that underpins regulatory stability.” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , the UK-based, dedicated pure-play cyber security firm, today announced its inclusion in the RegTech100 for 2026, the definitive annual list compiled by RegTech Analyst recognizing the world’s most innovative technology providers in regulatory compliance.The rigorous selection process, assessing over 1,000 providers globally, validates CyberQ Group’s strategic focus on integrating AI-driven cyber resilience into compliance and risk management practices for the highly demanding financial sector. This recognition positions CyberQ Group as an essential partner for institutions navigating the intersection of rapid digital transformation and intensifying regulatory scrutiny.Addressing the £115 Billion Compliance ChallengeThe financial industry is currently grappling with intensified regulatory demands and the rise of sophisticated, AI-enhanced financial crime. Recent high-profile cyber incidents targeting major institutions have underscored that traditional, perimeter-based defences are no longer sufficient to maintain operational and regulatory integrity. The expansion of AI, while streamlining operations, has simultaneously provided new avenues for fraud and financial crime, compelling institutions to significantly raise their defence posture.RegTech Analyst research highlights that the global RegTech market is expected to surge from £14.69 billion in 2025 to a colossal £115.5 billion by 2035 . This astronomical growth is driven by institutions needing to enhance oversight, reduce compliance costs, and improve the efficiency and accuracy of reporting in the face of escalating, systemic threats.A panel of analysts and industry experts assessed more than 1,000 RegTech providers to select this year’s finalists. The evaluation was supported by RegTech Analyst’s data and research, with selections based on each company’s ability to address critical compliance challenges, deliver measurable impact, and strengthen the overall effectiveness of regulatory operations.CyberQ Group was selected by a distinguished panel of analysts and industry experts for its proven ability to deliver measurable impact, address critical compliance challenges, and strengthen the overall effectiveness of regulatory operations.Chris Woods, CEO and Founder of CyberQ Group, commented:"We are immensely proud to be named to the RegTech100. This recognition validates our core mission: providing pure-play cyber resilience that underpins regulatory stability. Our proprietary AI platform, 'Q,' is designed to cut through the complexity of modern threats, offering the verifiable, continuous monitoring and risk reporting that is now non-negotiable for compliance leaders. We don’t just manage security; we help financial institutions anticipate risks and align their defence posture with regulatory best practice. For a compliance framework to be effective, it must be supported by real-time, accredited technical defence—and that is exactly what CyberQ Group delivers."The CyberQ Group Advantage: Pure-Play Resilience Meets RegulationCyberQ Group’s inclusion in the RegTech100 highlights the firm’s excellence in areas critical to the financial services sector, where verifiable assurance and continuous protection are paramount.1. AI-Powered Monitoring for Continuous ComplianceThe heart of CyberQ Group’s RegTech capability lies in its Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC), powered by the proprietary AI platform, ‘Q.’• Verifiable Visibility: In the financial sector, regulatory regimes demand that firms demonstrate they have continuous visibility over their digital assets. Our SOC utilizes AI to provide automated, 24/7/365 threat hunting and monitoring, ensuring that every intrusion attempt and anomalous activity is detected instantly. This continuous vigilance is essential for satisfying strict regulatory reporting requirements and providing objective evidence of effective operational controls.• Actionable Intelligence: The ‘Q’ platform cuts through the noise of millions of daily security alerts, filtering out false positives and delivering actionable, validated threat intelligence directly to compliance and risk teams. This efficiency allows compliance resources to focus on strategic risk management rather than alert triage.2. Accredited Assurance: ISO 27001 and CREST CertificationIn a regulated environment, technical capability must be matched by certified governance and quality. CyberQ Group provides the necessary technical integrity and assurance:• ISO 27001 Certified Governance: Our entire service delivery model, including the Managed SOC and client onboarding, operates under ISO 27001 certification. This guarantees that the College’s security governance, data handling policies, and processes meet the highest international standards, providing leadership and audit committees with demonstrable proof of risk management quality.• CREST-Certified Expertise: Our consultancy, particularly our Penetration Testing. SOC and vulnerability management services, is CREST-certified. This rigorous UK government-recognized accreditation confirms that the technical testing performed is of the highest quality, effectively challenging existing defences and providing independent verification of the true security posture before auditors review the systems.3. Proactive Financial Crime Prevention and Risk MitigationThe increasing sophistication of financial crime, often leveraging stolen credentials and supply chain attacks, requires defence strategies that are predictive rather than reactive.• Supply Chain Security: By providing comprehensive security controls and monitoring across the third-party ecosystem, CyberQ Group directly mitigates the risks associated with supply chain compromises—a key regulatory vulnerability for financial institutions.• Rapid Incident Response: Our SOC framework is designed for rapid containment and response, drastically reducing the Mean Time to Recover (MTTR). In a financial incident, swift containment is critical for mitigating financial loss, preventing data exfiltration, and minimizing regulatory penalties.CyberQ Group: A Pure-Play Partner for Resilient GrowthCyberQ Group remains committed to its identity as a pure-play cyber company. Unlike large system integrators or general IT providers, our entire focus, investment, and strategic vision are dedicated to building cyber resilience. This dedication ensures our clients receive unbiased, best-in-class security solutions that align directly with the imperative to protect investment value and navigate complex compliance landscapes.Mariyan Dimitrov, director of research at RegTech Analyst, said:“As regulatory demands intensify and AI becomes more deeply embedded in compliance workflows, choosing the right RegTech partner is becoming a decisive factor in an organization’s ability to remain compliant and competitive. This year’s RegTech100 highlights the standout players in areas such as communications monitoring, onboarding, risk and controls, and financial crime prevention. These firms are pushing innovation forward—integrating advanced AI capabilities to help institutions anticipate regulatory changes, enhance customer journeys, and drive operational efficiency.”The inclusion in the RegTech100 solidifies CyberQ Group’s position as a critical partner for financial institutions looking to transform their cybersecurity spend from a cost centre into a strategic resilience advantage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.