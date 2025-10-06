CyberQ Group and Cyber Chain Alliance Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Global Cyber Resilience

— Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , a leading global cybersecurity services provider, and Cyber Chain Alliance , a boutique cybersecurity consultancy and NCSC-assured service provider, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance resilience and expand their collective reach. This collaboration unites the unique strengths of both organisations to provide businesses worldwide with a complete journey from governance and preparation through to 24/7 operational defence.The partnership creates a powerful synergy: Cyber Chain Alliance brings recognised expertise in governance, risk and compliance (GRC), NCSC-assured Cyber Incident Exercising, strategic advisory services for boards and regulated industries, and a portfolio of managed services that provide clients with ongoing assurance. CyberQ Group contributes award-winning technical operations, including its global Security Operations Centre (SOC), CREST-approved testing, and AI-powered threat detection platform, Project Q. Together, they offer clients a seamless and integrated pathway — helping organisations not only understand what security they need, but also giving them the technical capability to deliver it.Chris Woods, Founder and CEO of CyberQ Group, said:"Our vision has always been to deliver resilience that lasts, and this partnership makes that possible end to end. Cyber Chain Alliance helps organisations define their strategy, align with critical frameworks, and prepare their people and boards through realistic exercising. By combining that with CyberQ’s global SOC capability, CREST-approved testing and AI-powered threat detection, we can take clients on the full journey — from boardroom strategy to 24/7 cyber defence."Marc Avery, Founder and CEO of Cyber Chain Alliance, said:"Many organisations struggle to connect the dots between governance, compliance, and operational security. Our role is to help clients understand where they are, what ‘good’ looks like, and how to prepare effectively through frameworks, exercising, and managed services that deliver ongoing assurance. Partnering with CyberQ means that once the strategy is set, clients have access to world-class technical operations and monitoring to execute it. Together, we provide a seamless journey — from setting direction to achieving true cyber resilience."CyberQ Group, is also proud to announce its role as a Sponsor of Cyberverse—the dedicated cybersecurity track at Birmingham Tech Week 2025 (#BTW2025). The sponsorship reflects CyberQ Group's deep commitment to the West Midlands tech ecosystem, particularly in supporting the region’s ambitious digital growth and its focus on future-proofing businesses.The company views this sponsorship as a vital way to lead the conversation on how organisations can embed cyber resilience at the heart of their digital transformation efforts. In a time of rapid technological expansion and escalating global threats, taking cybersecurity seriously is the foundation for sustainable growth. CyberQ Group will be present at the Cyberverse track on October 23rd, where its team will share expertise on solutions that help businesses worldwide turn resilience into a competitive advantageAbout CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is an award-winning, ISO27001 and CREST-certified global cyber business, with offices strategically located in the UK and the Philippines, enabling true "follow-the-sun" support and comprehensive service delivery across all time zones. Dedicated to making businesses cyber resilient, CyberQ Group offers a suite of services including CREST-approved Penetration Testing, a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) powered by proprietary AI model Project Q, and expert Cyber Security Consultancy. The company’s commitment to thought leadership is further underscored by the establishment of its AI Advisory Board and its active engagement in the community through impactful live hacking demonstrations.About Cyber Chain AllianceCyber Chain Alliance is a boutique cybersecurity consultancy and NCSC-assured service provider, specialising in governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Cyber Incident Exercising (CIE), and managed services that deliver ongoing assurance. As an Accredited Certification Body for Cyber Essentials+ and with expertise across ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, CAF, and NIST, Cyber Chain Alliance helps organisations in critical national infrastructure, financial services, and other regulated industries align with best practice frameworks. Focused on guiding clients from board-level strategy through to operational resilience, Cyber Chain Alliance delivers clarity, compliance, and confidence in an evolving threat landscape.For media enquiries:Email: theteam@cyberqgroup.com | engagement@cyberchainalliance.com

