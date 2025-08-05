CyberQ Group Announces Strategic Partnership with IRONSCALES to Strengthen Email Security for Global Clients

We are thrilled to partner with IRONSCALES to extend our cyber defence capabilities with intelligent email threat protection” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

WEST MIDLANDS, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , a global leader in managed security services and cyber risk advisory, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with IRONSCALES , the award-winning email security platform powered by AI and human insights. This partnership will deliver intelligent, adaptive email protection to clients across sectors, helping organisations proactively detect and respond to advanced phishing, business email compromise threats, and zero-day attacks that other solutions miss.As cyber attackers increasingly exploit human error and email vulnerabilities, this partnership equips clients with next-generation defences; combining CyberQ Group’s 24/7 SOC capabilities and cybersecurity expertise with IRONSCALES’ self-learning, cloud-native email security platform.“We are thrilled to partner with IRONSCALES to extend our cyber defence capabilities with intelligent email threat protection,” said Chris Woods, CEO of CyberQ Group. “Together, we are already protecting clients in sectors such as logistics, professional services, and healthcare where email compromise has historically caused significant operational and reputational risk. We look forward to extending this partnership with both our existing clients, who trust us to evolve their defences, and new organisations seeking a smarter, more adaptive approach to email security.”Real-World Impact: Case Studies from the Field Logistics & Distribution: A large UK-based logistics company saw a 73% drop in phishing incidents within the first 30 days of deploying IRONSCALES as part of the SecureCX programme. The AI-powered platform not only stopped advanced spoofing attempts but also helped train over 2,000 users through contextual phishing simulations.Professional Services: A regional law firm had previously suffered reputational damage from a client-facing spoofed domain attack. CyberQ Group implemented IRONSCALES with domain spoofing protection and mailbox-level remediation. Within weeks, the firm’s internal reporting rate increased 5x, and the IT team was able to automatically neutralise BEC attempts without disrupting operations.Healthcare & Social Care: A multi-site care provider, handling sensitive patient data, benefited from the IRONSCALES integration into their Microsoft 365 environment. Working with CyberQ’s SOC, IRONSCALES enabled rapid detection of polymorphic phishing campaigns, reducing threat dwell time from hours to minutes.“This collaboration demonstrates the power of combining cutting-edge email security technology with deep sector expertise” said Eyal Benishti, Founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “With CyberQ Group’s understanding of industry-specific risks and our AI-driven platform, organisations gain more than a service, they get a fully integrated, real-world-ready solution that adapts to evolving threats and delivers measurable impact.”The partnership enhances CyberQ Group’s Digital Resilience portfolio, offering clients a proactive defence against evolving email threats without adding complexity to their IT teams.CyberQ Group's commitment to the highest standards of excellence is demonstrated by its ISO27001 and CREST certifications. These accreditations provide clients with the assurance that their security management systems are robust and their penetration testing services meet a rigorous, internationally recognized standard.The company’s comprehensive service portfolio is designed to address every facet of an organization's security needs:CREST-approved Penetration Testing: Proactively identifies and remediates exploitable vulnerabilities before they can be leveraged by attackers.24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) & Threat Monitoring: Provides round-the-clock threat detection and rapid response capabilities, powered by their proprietary AI model, Project Q, which automates the enrichment and contextualisation of security alerts. Cyber Security Consultancy: Offers expert guidance on risk management, compliance, and strategic security planning, acting as a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) to many clients.Digital Human Reconnaissance & Cyber Due Diligence: Delivers in-depth insights into an organization's digital footprint and external risk profile.Smart Building Cyber Assurance (SBCA): A specialized service designed to secure the interconnected physical and digital infrastructure of modern smart buildings.The company's ethos of innovation extends beyond its services. CyberQ Group is a leading voice in cybersecurity thought leadership, recently establishing an AI Advisory Board to shape the future of AI in cyber defence. They also actively engage the global community with impactful demonstrations of real-world threats, such as a highly successful live hacking demo presented to a packed audience at Drees & Sommer in Stuttgart, Germany, underscoring their practical expertise and dedication to raising cyber awareness.With a core leadership team that has been collaborating for over seven years, CyberQ Group combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative and client-focused approach. This synergy has been the foundation for its success and its ambitious plan to scale to £5 million in cyber services revenue, positioning it as an indispensable partner in the fight against evolving cyber threats.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a global leader in cybersecurity services, specialising in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), crisis simulation, and cyber risk advisory. Headquartered in the UK with operations across Europe and Asia, CyberQ Group helps clients anticipate, detect, and respond to cyber threats with precision and agility.About IRONSCALESIRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 16,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.