Coir Products expands premium growbag range to support the UK’s professional growers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoirProducts.co.uk, the UK’s leading name in sustainable coir-based growing solutions, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its premium growbag range - developed to meet the needs of commercial growers, nurseries, garden centres, and horticultural professionals across the country.Available in multiple sizes, the range is crafted to support high-performance cultivation of essential crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, aubergines, peppers, chillies, strawberries, soft fruit, herbs, and more. With a focus on consistency, sustainability, and crop-specific performance, CoirProducts by Salike growbags provide professional growers with a dependable solution for every growing season.A premium blend for professional resultsEach growbag is crafted using high-quality coir (CoirVitalGrowand a Coir-Ditioner), renowned for its excellent aeration, water retention, and long-term structural stability. Depending on the needs of growers, CoirProducts also offers coir growbags enriched with balanced nutrients and NPK fertilisers, supporting early root establishment and strong vegetative growth.This refined blend ensures:* Consistent moisture retention* Optimised drainage for healthy root development* Enhanced nutrient uptake* Stronger, more vigorous plants* A dependable growing medium that supports steady yieldsSupporting a growing industryWith increasing demand for reliable, sustainable substrates, CoirProducts.co.uk has positioned itself at the forefront of the UK horticultural market. As pioneers of the widest coir-based product portfolio in the UK, the brand continues to prioritise innovation, ethical sourcing, and the needs of professional growers.“Our growbags are crafted to deliver the stability and performance growers need every season,” said a spokesperson for CoirProducts.co.uk. “Whether cultivating tomatoes, berries, vines, or speciality crops, our coir-based growbags offer an ideal combination of structure, support, and sustainability. We remain committed to ensuring reliable availability for growers across the UK.”A trusted partner for nurseries and growersCoirProducts.co.ukworks closely with horticultural businesses, offering:* Bulk container loads and pallet quantities* Consistent quality across all batches* Technical support and advice* A supply partner built on transparency and reliabilityAbout CoirProducts.co.ukFounded in the UK, CoirProducts.co.uk has pioneered sustainable coir-based substrates and growing products for more than a decade. Today, CoirProducts.co.uk stands as a trusted leader with the largest portfolio of coir-based growing solutions in the UK, supplying both professional growers and retail customers with premium, ethical, and innovative products.

