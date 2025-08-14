CoirProducts introduces CoirPlus® Advance to the UK retail sector – a premium all-purpose compost with 6 months feed

CoirProducts by Salike® introduces CoirPlus® Advance to the UK retail sector – a premium all-purpose compost with six months of sustained feeding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoirProducts.co.ukby Salike, the UK’s largest portfolio of sustainable coir-based growing solutions, is delighted to announce the retail launch of CoirPlusAdvance, a groundbreaking all-purpose compost enriched with a professional-grade slow-release fertiliser from a global agricultural leader.Previously available exclusively to the trade sector – where it has been quietly proving its worth – CoirPlusAdvance is now being made available to home gardeners who demand performance, sustainability, and authenticity. Months of trials and testing have confirmed what early adopters already know: this coir substrate is unlike anything else in the marketplace.Crafted in Sri Lanka from our signature Coir Vital Growpotting mix, CoirPlusAdvance combines a 100% natural, peat-free, and ethically sourced coir base with a slow-release fertiliser trusted by professional growers around the globe for decades. This unique pairing can offer up to six months of controlled, steady nutrition, within ideal conditions, and is suitable for use to grow a variety of flowers, vegetables, fruits, shrubs, container plants, and even indoor greenery."Our ethos has always been simple: quality over gimmicks, ethics over excess," said a spokesperson for CoirProducts by Salike. "CoirPlusAdvance exemplifies this. We have not dressed it up because it doesn’t need it – the results speak for themselves.”The CoirPlusAdvance difference:Where many retail composts rely on unknown or unproven nutrient blends, CoirPlusAdvance incorporates a globally recognised slow-release fertiliser that has been performance-tested in multiple climates. Its unique nutrient coating technology releases essential NPK and trace elements gradually, based on temperature and moisture, ensuring plants receive what they need, when they need it – avoiding surges, nutrient burn, or depletion.The coir base retains moisture efficiently while promoting aeration and root development, holding up to ten times its weight in water to reduce the frequency of watering. This intelligent pairing results in stronger roots, balanced growth, richer blooms, higher yields, and greater resilience against pests and environmental stresses.Sustainability at the core:In line with CoirProducts by Salike’s unwavering commitment to ethical and eco-conscious horticulture, CoirPlusAdvance is completely peat-free. Each brick is produced under fair trade conditions, supporting grower communities and minimising environmental impact. The longer feeding cycle reduces the need for additional fertiliser applications, conserving both resources and effort.Ideal for all gardeners:Whether you’re a first-time home gardener or an experienced horticulturist, CoirPlusAdvance offers reliability and convenience. Beginners benefit from reduced need for supplementary feeding, while professionals value the predictable, consistent growth cycles. Its versatility makes it suitable for everything from vegetable patches to patio pots, from fruit trees to ornamental borders.About CoirProducts by SalikeFounded in 2015, Coir Products by Salikehas revolutionised the UK garden industry by introducing the largest range of coir-based products to the retail market. As an industry leader in sustainability, community support, and ethical sourcing, the company continues to set benchmarks for quality and authenticity – proving that gardening can be both high-performance and environmentally responsible.

