Salike® launches UK’s first dedicated CoirProducts app for sustainable gardening — setting the global standard for innovation and industry leadership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salike, the pioneering force behind the UK’s largest range of premium coir-based horticultural products, is proud to announce the launch of the CoirProducts.co.ukapp, the UK’s first dedicated coir-based consumer platform. This groundbreaking innovation heralds a new era for sustainable gardening and plant care, reinforcing Salike’s significant position in the coir industry, both domestically and with global aspirations.For over a decade, Salikehas served the coir market in the UK with unwavering commitment to authenticity, sustainability, community, and innovation. The CoirProducts app is a natural evolution of that ethos — a seamless digital experience that connects gardeners, plant enthusiasts, and eco-conscious consumers with the finest coir-based products, expert advice, and sustainable gardening solutions.Innovation rooted in authenticity and purposeUnlike fleeting market trends or copycat brands, Salike’s approach to product development and customer engagement is deeply holistic. From the earliest stages of product conception to the delivery of premium, retail-ready packaging, every element reflects a profound respect for nature, community, and quality. In doing so, Salike proudly builds on the heritage, knowledge, and science of this age-old industry.The CoirProducts.co.ukapp embodies this philosophy by offering users:Exclusive access to the largest UK Range of coir-based products: from innovative coir potting mixes to coir pots, CoirCoins, and coir grow poles, the app features detailed product specifications, sustainable sourcing information, and practical usage tips.A user-friendly, educational platform: designed for both novice and seasoned gardeners, the app provides guidance, growing advice, and inspiration to cultivate healthier, greener gardens using sustainable coir solutions.Seamless shopping experience: with streamlined ordering, flexible delivery options, and real-time stock updates, garden centres, plant shops, and consumers can enjoy effortless access to the finest coir products — all in one place.A commitment to authenticity and sustainability: the app highlights Salike’s dedication to environmental stewardship by sharing insights into coir’s renewable nature, its role in reducing peat dependency, and the environment.A grower-first approach: the company’s community-first ethos helps every stakeholder share in the advancement of this sustainable movement.Leading the market with ten years of excellenceSince its inception in 2015, Salikehas been a trailblazer in the UK horticulture and erosion control sector, pioneering the largest portfolio of coir-based products available to garden centres and retailers. With over 10 years of consistent innovation and ethical business practices within the UK, Salikestands distinctively apart from competitors caught in price wars or quick-fix marketing tactics.“We are not followers of trends — we set them,” said a spokesperson for Salike. “Our mission has always been clear: to offer sustainable, high-quality coir solutions that benefit growers, retailers, and the environment alike. The CoirProducts app is a natural extension of our values and our commitment to the gardening community. It is designed to empower users and elevate the coir experience to new heights.”A UK-first with global ambitionsWhile proudly launching as the UK’s first dedicated coir consumer app, CoirProducts of Salikeenvisions a global future for the brand. This app is the first of its kind to deliver a comprehensive, educational, and shopping platform exclusively devoted to coir-based gardening products — a gap the company has consistently addressed from inception, not as a passing trend or a response to market timing. Salike’s commitment has always been steadfast, driven not by short-term marketing gains but by a genuine dedication to building a community that truly cares about sustainable gardening and lasting impact.This leadership position is backed by a decade of trust, innovation, and sustainable development, making CoirProducts of Salikenot just a supplier but a thought leader and guardian of coir’s potential to revolutionise sustainable horticulture.Empowering garden centres and retail partnersBeyond serving the consumer market, the CoirProducts app provides garden centres and retail partners with exclusive access to retail-ready packaging, bespoke promotional materials, and dedicated support — all thoughtfully designed to help them flourish in an increasingly competitive horticultural landscape.Our dedicated trade section facilitates seamless communication with our experienced business development team, enabling garden centres, plant shops, and other retail outlets to easily engage with us and secure listings of our premium coir-based product range. Through this collaborative approach, Salikecontinues to empower partners, reinforcing their position as leaders in the eco-conscious gardening market.About Salikeand CoirProducts.co.ukFounded in 2015, Salikehas grown to become a premier provider of coir-based horticultural solutions in the UK. With over 20 years of global experience in coir innovation, Salike’s global brands have revolutionised the gardening and erosion control industry by delivering sustainable, ethical, and premium products. CoirProducts.co.uk, Salike’s flagship brand, serves both retail and consumer markets with a commitment to quality, authenticity, and environmental stewardship.

