LapSafe® Triumphs with Dual Industry Award Wins

UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe® , the UK’s leading provider of smart lockers and intelligent charging solutions, is proud to announce that it has won two prestigious industry awards: Education Today Awards 2025 – Best Supplier of ICT Equipment (Physical Products) MSP Awards 2025 – AI & Automation Project of the YearThese victories mark a significant milestone for LapSafe, reinforcing its position as the trusted partner for educational institutions and businesses across the UK. For more than 25 years, LapSafehas delivered innovative technology solutions that simplify device management, enhance security, and ensure devices are always charged and ready to use. Today, its products are relied upon by nearly all UK universities, almost half of all colleges, and thousands of schools nationwide.Winning both awards highlights LapSafe’s commitment to supporting the education sector and Managed Service Providers with dependable, sustainable, and future-focused technology. From intelligent device charging and secure storage to fully automated self-service device loans, LapSafecontinues to empower staff and students with solutions that streamline day-to-day operations and enrich the working and learning environment.“We are absolutely thrilled to have won not just one, but two highly respected awards,” said Denise Crouch, Marketing Director at LapSafe. “These achievements are a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, and to the trust our customers place in us. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that make a real difference in education and workplaces.”The Bett Awards 2026 winners will be announced in January, and LapSafeis honoured to remain shortlisted in the Ahead by Bett – Further and Higher Education Technology Award category.For more information, please visit: www.lapsafe.com Email: sales@lapsafe.com | Tel: 0800 130 3456

