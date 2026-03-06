Ayrshire College Modernises IT Operations with Automated Smart Locker System to Streamline Device Access for Students

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions Diplomat Pro Smart Locker

Ayrshire College has streamlined student laptop access by introducing automated smart lockers, reducing IT workload and enabling more flexible digital learning.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayrshire College has significantly improved the way students access laptops by implementing an automated smart locker solution designed to reduce pressure on IT teams, eliminate manual device loans and support a more flexible digital learning environment.The College, one of Scotland’s largest regional institutions, previously relied on a traditional manual system for distributing devices across its three campuses. With rising demand for laptops to support blended learning, exams, and digital coursework, the existing process required IT staff to manage bookings, handovers, tracking, and returns. This created delays at peak times and diverted technical teams from higher-value tasks.The introduction of smart lockers has transformed this process. Students can now collect and return devices within seconds using their existing college credentials. The automated system manages authentication, security, charging, and availability, ensuring devices are ready to use with minimal staff intervention.“It’s more than lockers, it’s a new way of thinking about access, control, and sustainability”, said the Director of Infrastructure for Ayrshire College. “If there’s an issue with a laptop, students can report it straight from the locker. That helps us respond faster and keep everything running smoothly.”Boosting operational efficiencySince deployment, the College has reported measurable operational improvements, including:• Reduced demand on technical teams, freeing staff to focus on strategic and support critical tasks• Improved device availability, with charging automation ensuring laptops are ready for use throughout the day• Full auditability, supporting compliance and reducing the risk of device loss• Shorter wait times for students who need immediate access to technology for lessons and courseworkAutomated reporting also provides the College with granular insight into device utilisation patterns, helping plan future investment and ensure resources are aligned with student needs.Supporting modern learning environmentsThe College’s move to automation aligns with wider sector trends as organisations look to strengthen digital infrastructure and improve service efficiency.“It’s provided flexible learning for students and has given IT more control. It’s even better than we imagined.” - Director of Infrastructure for Ayrshire CollegeEnhancing student independenceFeedback from learners has been positive, with many appreciating the ability to collect devices without waiting, booking in advance, or relying on staff availability. The 24x7 style model, where lockers can be located in convenient, high-footfall areas, supports flexibility and ensures students can access equipment when they need it most.An Ayrshire student said, “We use them three days a week. On full days, we’ll put them back at lunch and grab another after, really smooth”, with another student agreeing “It’s just one less thing to stress about. Come in, grab a laptop, and get to work”.

