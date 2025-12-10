Fiery Spark Feifei by Fei Tian, Ning Huang and Wenqing Zhu Wins Silver in A' Advertising, Marketing Design Award

Fiery Spark Feifei

Fei Tian, Ning Huang and Wenqing Zhu Receive International Recognition for Outstanding IP Character Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of advertising design, has announced Fiery Spark Feifei by Fei Tian, Ning Huang and Wenqing Zhu as the Silver Award winner in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Fiery Spark Feifei design within the advertising industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases excellence and innovation.The Silver A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award holds great relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it recognizes designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By receiving this award, Fiery Spark Feifei demonstrates its ability to meet the evolving needs of the advertising landscape while delivering a design that stands out for its utility and innovation.Fiery Spark Feifei is a visually striking IP character that symbolizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and expresses iFLYTEK's mission of promoting technological progress to build a better world. The design features a minimalist, brand-focused appearance with sleek lines, creating a dynamic and amiable visual experience. The iFLYTEK Spark logo on the backdrop, consisting of variants of the letters "A" and "I," echoes the company's field of operation and highlights its concept of empowering the world with AI.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Fiery Spark Feifei serves as a motivation for iFLYTEK's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration and development of IP characters that effectively convey brand values and engage audiences across various platforms. The award also reinforces iFLYTEK's commitment to leveraging AI technologies to create meaningful and impactful designs.Interested parties may learn more at:About Fei Tian, Ning Huang and Wenqing ZhuFei Tian, Ning Huang and Wenqing Zhu are talented designers from China who have created the award-winning Fiery Spark Feifei IP character for iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. Their expertise in combining technological and artistic aesthetics has resulted in a design that effectively conveys brand values and resonates with audiences. Through their innovative approach and attention to detail, Fei Tian, Ning Huang and Wenqing Zhu have demonstrated their ability to create visually striking and meaningful designs.About iflytek Co.,Ltd.Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and AI technology. The company dedicates itself to the research and development of core AI technologies, including intelligent speech, computer vision, natural language processing, and cognitive intelligence, maintaining a leading edge on the global stage. iFLYTEK actively promotes the R&D and commercialization of AI technologies, striving to enable machines to listen, speak, understand, and think, and utilize AI to build a better world. By empowering sectors such as education, medical care, finance, automobile, urban management, telecommunication operators, and manufacturing, iFLYTEK aims to improve people's livelihood and boost high-quality development of industries.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, advertising industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are chosen based on pre-established evaluation criteria, including innovative concepts, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, market penetration, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, adaptability to different formats, inclusion of diverse voices, and adherence to ethical advertising standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition, now in its 17th year, welcomes entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities worldwide. By providing a platform to showcase pioneering designs and celebrate remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of advertising and communication design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.