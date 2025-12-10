Shougang SoReal XR Park by Xiao Ye, Lyu Xiaozhuo and Hao Xin Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Shougang Soreal Xr Park

Innovative Sci-Fi Universe Blends Industrial Heritage with Cutting-Edge Technology

The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Shougang SoReal XR Park by Xiao Ye, Lyu Xiaozhuo and Hao Xin as the Silver Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade celebrates the project's outstanding fusion of historical industrial heritage with modern sci-fi elements, creating an immersive experience that transcends time and space.The Shougang SoReal XR Park's innovative design holds significant relevance for the Interior industry and its clientele. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies such as depth camera-based human action recognition, eye movement tracking, and real-time somatosensory interaction systems, the park offers a personalized and immersive experience that aligns with the growing demand for interactive and engaging spaces. This award-winning design serves as a benchmark for the industry, showcasing how historical sites can be transformed into modern, technologically advanced venues that captivate visitors.What sets the Shougang SoReal XR Park apart is its meticulous preservation of the original industrial heritage site, combined with innovative structural transformations and the use of advanced materials. The design team has skillfully crafted flexible pathways and thematic zoning, enabling an unlimited and virtualized free experience for users. The incorporation of metallic and artistic paints, along with stainless steel plates treated with various techniques, contributes to the unique atmosphere that transports visitors into a sci-fi universe while maintaining a connection to the site's historical roots.The Silver A' Design Award for the Shougang SoReal XR Park serves as an inspiration for the design team and the industry as a whole. This recognition highlights the importance of pushing boundaries and exploring innovative ways to blend history, culture, and technology in interior design projects. The success of this project is expected to influence future developments, encouraging designers to think creatively and embrace cutting-edge technologies to create immersive and engaging spaces that resonate with modern audiences.Shougang SoReal XR Park was designed by a talented team consisting of Xiao Ye, Lyu Xiaozhuo, and Hao Xin, who collaborated to bring this innovative vision to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Shougang SoReal XR Park at:About Xiao Ye, Lyu Xiaozhuo and Hao XinXiao Ye, Lyu Xiaozhuo and Hao Xin are accomplished designers from China who have made significant contributions to the field of interior design. Their innovative approach and dedication to pushing the boundaries of design have earned them international recognition, as evidenced by their Silver A' Design Award for the Shougang SoReal XR Park project.About Beijing Dang Hong Qi Tian International Culture & Technology Development Group Co., Ltd.Established in 2015, Beijing Dang Hong Qi Tian International Culture & Technology Development Group Co., Ltd. is a pioneering national high-tech enterprise, recognized as a "Specialized and Special New" SME. The company is dedicated to redefining immersive experiences within the cultural technology sphere by integrating XR content production, carrier R&D, digital operating solutions, and product commercialization. Under its flagship brand, SoReal, the company collaborates with industry giants like Intel and China Mobile to deploy cutting-edge 5G edge computing solutions and innovate across diverse sectors, elevating the commercial potential of large-scale onsite XR experiences.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

