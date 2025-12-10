Port by Chu Chieh Liang Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Port

Chu Chieh Liang's Holiday Home Design, Port, Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design by the A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Chu Chieh Liang 's work, Port, as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Port within the interior design industry, celebrating its outstanding design qualities and innovative approach.Port's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits for users, such as enhanced functionality, improved aesthetics, and innovative solutions. This award serves as a testament to Port's potential to inspire and influence future interior design projects.Port distinguishes itself through its unique features and thoughtful design elements. Drawing inspiration from its maritime surroundings, the residence incorporates a neutral palette and softened structural lines, creating a seamless connection between the interior and the stunning views of Kaohsiung Port. The design optimizes space usage, adapts to the needs of a family of four, and employs innovative engineering methods to enhance both functionality and aesthetics.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivation for Chu Chieh Liang and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award acknowledges the designer's deep understanding and skill in creating a functional and aesthetically pleasing living space that reflects the essence of its location and the needs of its occupants.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Chu Chieh LiangChu Chieh Liang, an interior designer from Taiwan, China, embraces the philosophy of Sen (forest) and Yi (city) in their design practice. Sen represents the language of returning to nature, inspiring a deeper connection to the environment and a simpler way of living. Yi provides the framework that guides design practice, allowing creativity to thrive within a structured context. Chu Chieh Liang's approach to design seeks to find a balance between the artificial and the natural, using creativity to blend and return to nature in a way that enhances daily life.About Senyi Interior DesignSenyi Interior Design embodies the concept of returning to nature through the language of Sen (forest) while operating within the framework of Yi (city). The company's design practice is shaped by the evolving needs of individuals and society, aiming to integrate creativity and aesthetics into daily life. Through their innovative designs, Senyi Interior Design strives to create spaces where design and life coexist harmoniously.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The selection process involves a blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as functionality, aesthetics, originality, and impact. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a notable achievement, showcasing the designer's exceptional skills and their ability to create remarkable, innovative designs that benefit society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across various industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, providing an opportunity to gain international recognition and advance the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

