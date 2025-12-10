EPG Secures BOMBA certification, Strengthening Malaysia's Role as a Regional Data Center Manufacturing Hub

BOMBA Certification

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUPUR, MALAYSIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPG, a Singapore-based leading provider of modular data center solutions with advanced manufacturing facilities in Johor Bahru, has received BOMBA certification from Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department for its containerised modular products — making it one of the first modular data center manufacturers to meet Malaysia’s mandatory fire-safety requirements.This certification enables EPG to deploy its modular systems more rapidly within Malaysia and strengthens the country’s reputation as a manufacturing and export base for high-growth data center technologies.Malaysia Reaps Benefits as Modular Data Center Demand RisesBOMBA certification is a crucial compliance requirement for any data center or critical infrastructure equipment entering the Malaysian market. The approval confirms that EPG’s modular solutions meet local fire-safety regulations and Malaysian Standards (MS), in addition to internationally recognised ISO benchmarks.For Malaysia — currently emerging as a preferred location for AI, cloud and hyperscale infrastructure — the certification supports safer, faster rollout of prefabricated and modular data center capacity, which is increasingly in demand among operators in Johor, Klang Valley and Penang.Strengthening EPG’s Manufacturing Footprint in JohorThe approval also comes at a time when EPG is significantly expanding its presence in Johor Bahru. The company currently operates two manufacturing plants and is developing a next-generation, self-owned smart factory in the region.The upcoming RM380 million (US$80 million) facility, slated for operations in Q3 2026, will:• provide 40,000 m² of advanced production space,• employ more than 800 skilled workers,• produce over 2,000 modular units annually, and• support up to 550 MW of data center project capacity.With BOMBA certification secured, these Malaysia-manufactured units can be deployed not only domestically but also exported efficiently to neighbouring markets including Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia — further elevating Malaysia’s position in the regional data center supply chain.“BOMBA certification is an important milestone for EPG because it validates our compliance with Malaysia’s stringent fire-safety requirements and signals our readiness for deployment across ASEAN,” an EPG spokesperson said. “It boosts confidence among customers that our modular solutions are both reliable and safe for mission-critical environments.”The BOMBA approval forms part of EPG’s broader global compliance roadmap as it grows internationally. The company is now accelerating certification efforts in highly regulated regions across Europe and the Middle East, using its Malaysian manufacturing hub as a key base for future market expansion.For more information, visit www.epg-module.com or contact communications@epg-module.com

