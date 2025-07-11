MSIG INSURANCE (MALAYSIA) BHD ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION: MR CHUA RETIRES AFTER 42 YEARS OF DISTINGUISHED SERVICE

Ms. Ang Yien Chia Photo of Mr Chua Seck Guan (Left) and Ms Ang Yien Chia (Right) from MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

Industry veteran steps down after leading company through 15 years of consecutive business growth and digital transformation, succeeded by Ms Ang Yien Chia.

I leave confident that MSIG Malaysia will continue to thrive and grow under Ms. Ang's capable leadership.” — Chua Seck Guan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") announced that Mr. Chua Seck Guan, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since 30 March 2010, retired on 2 July 2025 after an illustrious career spanning 42 years in the insurance industry, including 15 years at the helm of MSIG Malaysia. Effective July 3, 2025, Ms. Ang Yien Chia succeeded him as the new CEO of the general insurer.Mr. Chua's career at MSIG Malaysia is marked by a series of remarkable achievements. Starting at the company when it was NZI Insurance as a Loss Control Surveyor, he progressively advanced through the ranks, occupying key leadership roles across various regions, including East Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and Peninsular Malaysia. During this period, he witnessed the company’s transformation, including experiencing two major mergers and four strategic acquisitions.Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Mr Chua was instrumental in advocating for the advancement of the insurance industry in Malaysia and throughout ASEAN. He served in key roles with the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM), as industry representative of the Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3), and with the ASEAN Insurance Council. He also held various board chairman and advisory roles across industry bodies. His journey reflects a legacy of strategic leadership and unwavering dedication to both the company and the insurance industry.As the steward of one of the largest general insurance providers in the country, Mr Chua led MSIG Malaysia through significant milestones, including consistent growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP), underwriting results, and strong financial performance. He introduced innovative general insurance solutions tailored to the needs of today's policyholders and pioneered digital transformation initiatives that enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency. Mr Chua was instrumental in establishing the insurer's Data Analytics Department, leveraging consumer insights that enable the company to develop beneficial, win-win solutions for company, customers, and intermediaries, enabling the insurer and its partners to transition from tariff to risk-based pricing for both current and future products.Under his leadership, MSIG Malaysia achieved 15 consecutive years of underwriting profitability, successfully navigated a key strategic partnership, and led the company through the detariffication of Motor and Property classes. The company also developed numerous innovative motor and fire products, with add-on products contributing to the company’s growth. This track record of sustained excellence and innovation has earned widespread industry recognition. Among the accolades received during Mr Chua's tenure are the Asia Insurance Review's General Insurance Company of the Year in 2015, and InsuranceAsia News' Property and Casualty Insurer of the Year 2018 as well as multiple intragroup regional Innovation Awards and the PTV-Mini PA (microinsurance for B40).Expressing his gratitude, Mr Chua stated, "It has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely thankful to our Head Office in Japan, MSIG Malaysia’s board members, senior leadership team and employees, as well as our partners, and our customers for their trust and support over these 42 years. I'm filled with gratitude, pride, and a deep sense of fulfilment as I transition to a senior advisory role. I leave confident that MSIG Malaysia will continue to thrive and grow under Ms. Ang's capable leadership."Following Mr Chua's retirement, MSIG Malaysia is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ang Yien Chia as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective 3 July 2025. Ms. Ang brings extensive experience and a proven track record in the insurance sector, having served MSIG Malaysia for 29 years in various strategic roles across East and Peninsular Malaysia. Over the past eight years, she has been a key member of the Senior Management Team, where her leadership and strategic insights have played a vital role in shaping the company's direction and fostering growth across multiple distribution channels, including Agency, Bancassurance, Broking, Direct Corporate and Affinity Partnerships.Ms. Ang stated, "I am honoured to take on this role, building on the strong foundation laid by Mr Chua over the past four decades. My focus will be on driving continued innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and further strengthening MSIG Malaysia's market position while preserving the culture of excellence and teamwork that has made us successful."To ensure a smooth transition, Mr Chua will continue to serve in a senior advisory capacity, helping to maintain continuity across strategic initiatives and key stakeholder relationships.MSIG Malaysia expresses its deepest appreciation to Mr Chua for his exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication, and extends its best wishes as he transitions to his advisory role.About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) BhdMSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia") is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD).With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.MSIG Malaysia’s expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognised for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumers’ demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 “Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia” award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the “General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015. Later at the 26th Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2022, MSIG Malaysia was among the Top 3 Finalists for the General Insurance Company of the Year.

