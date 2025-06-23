Skyline Optical Group Appoints MCI Capital As Financial Advisor For Proposed Singapore Exchange IPO

(From left) Mr Andy Chi of Evolve Capital Pte Ltd, Dato’ Cannis Chan of MCI Capital Sdn Bhd, and Mr Frian Lin, Founder of Skyline Optical Group, sign the official agreement for the company’s proposed IPO on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). Standing from left Mr. Frian Lin, Founder of Skyline Optical Group, and Ms. Yujun Goh, Director of Skyline Optical Group, arriving at the venue for the signing of the Memorandum of Appointment between Skyline Optical Group and MCI Capital. (From left) Mr. Andy Chi, Partner at Evolve Capital Pte Ltd; Yang Mulia Dat' Paduka Seri Dr. Hasnizal Hassan; Yang Berbahagia Dato' Cannis Chan, Chairman of MCI Capital Sdn Bhd; Ms. Yujun Goh, Director of Skyline Optical Group; Mr. Frian Lin, Founder of S

Leading Malaysian eyewear distributor Skyline Optical Group Sdn Bhd has appointed MCI Capital Sdn Bhd as financial advisor for proposed initial public offering.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Malaysian eyewear distributor Skyline Optical Group Sdn Bhd (“Skyline Optical”) has appointed MCI Capital Sdn Bhd as its financial advisor for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).Skyline Optical Group founder Frian Lin said the proposed listing represents a pivotal milestone in Skyline Optical's strategic expansion plans as the company seeks to leverage Singapore's robust capital markets to fuel its next phase of regional growth."This is more than just a listing. It represents our commitment to establishing Skyline Optical as the premier B2B eyewear distribution platform across Southeast Asia," he said.MCI Capital noted that together with its experienced team of capital markets professionals, its engagement as advisors will include overall capital markets strategy, listing readiness, regulatory compliance, liaison with and coordination of professionals, and assistance with capital structure optimisation.MCI Capital's Chairman and Partner, Dato' Cannis Chan, stated that Skyline Optical Group represents an established, profitable company with strong growth prospects that resonates with international investors, particularly on the SGX."We are excited to work closely with Frian and his team to help unlock greater access to capital, enhanced brand visibility, and a robust platform for international expansion across the eyewear distribution sector," he said of the Malaysian-based eyewear specialist.Skyline Optical Group has been a leading distributor of eyewear frames and sunglasses in Malaysia since 2008, fostering strong relationships with international brands and establishing a comprehensive distribution network across the region. The company has demonstrated consistent growth through strategic expansion, including the establishment of J & J International Eyewear Sdn Bhd in 2022 and Tag Spec Sdn Bhd in 2023.The company is evaluating the optimal listing structure and timeline, with final decisions to be made following the completion of due diligence processes and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant authorities."Further announcements will be made in due course to update stakeholders on the proposed listing timeline, structure and any related corporate developments," Skyline Optical Group said.Chairman and Partner of MCI Capital, Dato’ Cannis Chan, said Skyline Optical Group is a solid and profitable company with strong growth prospects and the potential to attract international investors, particularly on the SGX.“We are excited to work closely with Frian and his team to broaden access to capital, enhance brand visibility, and establish a strong platform for international expansion in the eyewear distribution sector,” he said of the Malaysia-based eyewear specialist.### END ###For media inquiries, please contact:● Aldric Toyad (TQPR Malaysia): aldric@tqpr.com | +60 19 883 1326● Jordan Long (TQPR Malaysia): jordanl@tqpr.com | +60 12 671 1010About Skyline Optical GroupFounded in 2008, Skyline Optical Group has established itself as one of Malaysia's leading B2B distributors of premium eyewear frames and sunglasses across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Since 2008, Skyline Optical has grown into one of the leading distributors of eyewear in Malaysia and Asia, earning a reputation for delivering premium international brands at very competitive prices.The Group operates through multiple subsidiaries, including J & J International Eyewear Sdn Bhd (established 2022) and Tag Spec Sdn Bhd (established 2023), offering a comprehensive portfolio of quality eyewear brands to retailers and optical chains throughout the region. With its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Skyline Optical Group has established a robust distribution network and strategic partnerships with international eyewear brands, positioning itself as a trusted wholesale partner in the rapidly growing Asian eyewear market.About MCI Capital Sdn BhdMCI Capital Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian-based private equity and corporate finance advisory firm specialising in IPO and pre-IPO advisory services. The firm has extensive experience in cross-border transactions and capital markets advisory, with particular expertise in Southeast Asian markets. For more information, visit www.mcicapitalpe.com About Evolve Capital Advisory Private LimitedEvolve Capital Advisory is a leading boutique investment bank providing strategic corporate finance advice with proven M&A and capital raising capabilities to help companies evolve and scale.Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to advise on corporate finance and deal in capital markets products, Evolve Capital is also accredited by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as an Issue Manager and Catalist Full Sponsor.With a core focus on growth enterprises across Southeast Asia, Evolve Capital is committed to empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through the democratization of corporate advisory. We recognise the critical role SMEs play in driving economic growth and job creation, and our vision is to enable them to build long-term stakeholder value through strategic access to capital markets and transaction expertise.

