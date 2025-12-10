Xinxiuli Headquarters by Ray Yang Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Xinxiuli Headquarters

Innovative Office Design by Ray Yang Receives Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected competition in the design industry, has announced Ray Yang 's "Xinxiuli Headquarters" as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design excellence and innovation demonstrated by the Xinxiuli Headquarters project within the interior design field.The Xinxiuli Headquarters design showcases Ray Yang's ability to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing office space that aligns with current industry trends and standards. The design incorporates sustainable development concepts and attains LEED Gold certification, demonstrating the project's commitment to environmental responsibility. The innovative use of space, material selection, and attention to detail make this design highly relevant to the needs of modern office environments.The award-winning design of Xinxiuli Headquarters stands out for its elegant integration of the Samsonite logo's flowing curves into the reception area's main wall. The understated yet comfortable management office, spacious employee areas, and dedicated collaborative spaces create an efficient and harmonious working atmosphere. The clever use of furniture, materials, colors, and lighting, along with the careful balance of proportions, sets this design apart in the market.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award for the Xinxiuli Headquarters project serves as a motivation for Ray Yang and his team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future designs. This recognition may inspire further exploration of sustainable practices, innovative spatial planning, and the integration of corporate culture into office environments.Xinxiuli Headquarters was designed by Ray Yang, the Co-director and Design Director of K&H International, who brought his two decades of creative experience in interior design to the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Xinxiuli Headquarters design at:About Ray YangRay Yang, Co-director and Design Director of K&H International, holds a Master's degree in Interior Design from the University of Westminster, UK. With over 20 years of experience in interior design, Yang's projects focus on areas such as park headquarters, high-end offices, research and development centers, specialty stores, and laboratories. His designs, realized in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and London, have earned numerous awards and industry recognition from publications including U.S.-based INTERIOR DESIGN and MUSE DESIGN. Yang's work integrates traditional Eastern culture with modern design language while respecting urban context and advocating international cutting-edge design concepts.About K&H InternationalK&H International is a service-driven company passionate about delivering environments that contribute to their clients' productivity and success. Their philosophy is market-driven and client-focused, providing added value through high-quality work at all project levels. K&H International achieves this through collaboration between their multi-disciplinary teams and clients, ensuring a seamless integration of design conception and execution.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase outstanding expertise, talent, and creativity. These designs often incorporate original innovations, make a notable impact on everyday life, and push the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to leading agencies and brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. The A' Design Award, organized annually since 2008, spans all industries and is open to entries from all countries. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://commercialinterioraward.com

