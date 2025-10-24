Audfly Technology Captivates Visitors at Global Sources Mobile Electronics with Its Directional Sound Innovations

Alpha43 Directional Sound Module

HONGKONG, HONGKONG, CHINA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recently concluded Global Sources Mobile Electronics exhibition in Hong Kong, Audfly Technology garnered widespread attention and praise for its pioneering directional sound solutions , demonstrating how focused audio can reshape user experiences in both commercial and public environments.Throughout the exhibition, Audfly’s booth attracted a steady stream of visitors — from consumer electronics distributors to system integrators and technology journalists — drawn by live demonstrations of its ultrasonic directional sound technology. Unlike traditional speakers that broadcast sound in all directions, Audfly’s system projects audio precisely toward defined areas, creating private listening zones even within the bustling exhibition halls.“Hearing it in person feels almost surreal — the sound seems to appear out of nowhere, yet it’s perfectly clear and localized,” said Dr. Michael Lee, an audio systems researcher. “Technologies like this could transform sound delivery in environments such as museums, digital signage, and interactive displays.”Visitors remarked that Audfly’s products — including its transparent glass speakers and integrated display solutions — combined advanced engineering with elegant design, signaling potential across both B2B and consumer markets.“While directional audio has existed for years, what sets Audfly apart is its ability to make it practical, scalable, and visually seamless,” commented Elena Carter, senior editor.According to Gu, a senior engineer at Audfly Technology, the team’s mission is to push the boundaries of how sound can be precisely controlled and personalized.“Our goal is to make sound delivery as accurate and flexible as possible,” said Gu. “Directional sound allows users to hear what they need — and only what they need — without disturbing others nearby. We see strong potential in applications like digital signage, smart retail, and even home entertainment.”Audfly’s directional sound systems are already being evaluated in pilot projects across Asia, Europe, and North America, including museums, retail venues, and public kiosks. By enabling immersive and localized sound experiences, the company aims to improve communication efficiency while reducing unwanted noise in shared spaces.The Global Sources Mobile Electronics show — one of Asia’s largest trade events for mobile and consumer electronics — gathered more than 3,000 exhibitors and tens of thousands of international buyers this October. Amid the crowded halls, Audfly’s focused audio demonstrations stood out, offering a rare glimpse into the future of sound — where precision meets personalization.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology is a leading innovator in directional sound solutions, specializing in ultrasonic audio systems that deliver focused, private listening experiences. With applications spanning commercial, educational, and consumer environments, Audfly continues to redefine how sound is heard — one listener at a time.

