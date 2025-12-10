2025 Belt and Road Media Summit Opens in Yangjiang on Renewing Maritime Silk Road

YANGJIANG, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guangdong, China,On December 7, the 2025 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum was successfully held in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province. Themed “Renewal of the Maritime Silk Road in the Intelligent Media Era”, the forum was attended by nearly 300 representatives from domestic and foreign media organizations, international organizations, cultural and tech innovation enterprises, as well as experts and scholars in related fields, from 20 countries and regions.

Huang Kunming, secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, attended the opening ceremony and jointly launched the forum with Shen Haixiong, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and president of China Media Group (CMG); Joseph Maina Muiruri, chairman of the Media Council of Kenya; Feng Zhonghua, member of the Standing Committee and head of the Organization Department of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee; Hu Jinjun, member of the Standing Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee; Zhou Zhenhong, member of the editorial board of CMG; and David Makubyane, General Manager of the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

In his address, Shen Haixiong noted that President Xi Jinping emphasized that the BRI pursues development, promotes win-win outcomes, and inspires hope. In recent years, evolved from the physical connectivity of infrastructure and the institutional connectivity of rules and standards, the BRI is yielding fruitful results in the people-to-people connectivity, with the path growing ever wider. The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC made important arrangements for expanding higher-standard opening up and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. As a pacesetter, pioneering pilot and experimental zone of reform and opening up, Guangdong is actively participating in the development of the BRI in accordance with strategic blueprint drawn by President Xi Jinping, continuously achieving new progress in modernization.

Shen also emphasized that amid global uncertainties, there is a need need to uphold the Silk Road spirit of “peace and cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit” more than ever before, vowing CMG’s commitment to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with friends from all countries to advancing the “Four Global Initiatives,” sharing the new opportunities of Chinese modernization, and bringing greater certainty to this world of uncertainties with wisdom and strength. According to him, CMG will deepen cooperation and strengthen friendships along the Silk Road to write a new chapter of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. By learning from and collaborating with friends from all around the world, it aims to pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Hu Jinjun stated that President Xi Jinping delivered a series of important speeches when he conducted inspections in Guangdong Province and took part in the opening ceremony of the 15th National Games. Setting the direction to implement the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC and stride forward on the path of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, his speeches have also made clear requirements for Guangdong Province to deepen its integration into the development of the BRI.

Hu noted that the timing of this forum themed “Renewal of the Maritime Silk Road in the Intelligent Media Era” cannot be more appropriate. Currently, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Chinese modernization teems with prosperity, and Guangdong Province brims with dynamism and opportunities. Standing at the new starting point of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Guangdong is ready to work with media friends from all countries and regions to promote the Silk Road spirit and jointly write a new chapter of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit. He encouraged all of participants of the forum to gain a deeper understanding of China and engage in dialogue about the future through Guangdong by forging warm and enduring people-to-people ties for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. He invited global partners to leverage Guangdong’s opportunities, strengthen cultural exchanges, and jointly write a new chapter of win-win cooperation.

Ahmed Nadeem, secretary-general of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU); Abdul Rahim Suleiman, Director General of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU); and Grégoire Ndjaka, CEO of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), attended the forum via video link and delivered speeches. According to them, the Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum provides a reliable and ideal platform for cooperation, stimulates meaningful in-depth collaboration, and contributes to building a future-oriented media ecology.

In his speech, Joseph Maina Muiruri stated that digital technology is reshaping the way information is produced, spread, and received. He expressed his expectation on linking Africa’s vibrant markets with China’s technological prowess in the framework of the BRI so as to co-create content pipelines that amplify diverse voices and bridge cultural divides, and forge a media community that informs, inspires, and unites.



Lu Yixian, secretary of the CPC Yangjiang Municipal Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of Yangjiang Municipal People’s Congress, presented the "Meet Yangjiang: Mutual Learning and International Cultural Exchange Events". The events invited representatives from overseas media organizations and prominent influencers from many countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Iraq to explore the Maritime Silk Road culture, intangible cultural heritage, and achievements in urban and rural development of Yangjiang City. As a key node along the Maritime Silk Road, Yangjiang actively integrates into the BRI, inherits and promotes the Maritime Silk Road culture to showcase its unique charm as a Capital of Green Energy and Renowned Hub of the Maritime Silk Road.



Jiang Haiqing, chairwoman of China International Television Corporation (CITVC), released the Community’s annual work report and the community’s annual report and the "Yangjiang Initiative for International Media Cooperation: Silk Road Links Oceans, Wisdom Creates Future." The report reviewed the community’s work over the past year, highlighting the fruitful results achieved by members under the community framework, guided by a spirit of openness and innovation. The Initiative calls for telling compelling stories of the Maritime Silk Road, strengthening tech-enabled media cooperation, promoting green development, building an intelligent media ecosystem, and showcasing the integration of civilizations along the Silk Road, so as to embark on a new journey to intensify media connection with the Maritime Silk Road and write a new chapter of intelligent future characterized by integration of digital media technology.



During the main forum and panel discussions, representatives from government departments, media organizations, research institutions, and related industries focused on international media cooperation, cultural exchanges, and industrial applications of AI-generated content. Several projects were launched, including international communication campaigns of “Charming Guangdong” and “A Roar across the World: International Gathering of Lion Dancers,” the international co-produced micro-documentary “Yangjiang City: On the Wave of the Maritime Silk Road in the New Era,” and the launch of multilingual translations of FAST TV programs, and the premiere broadcast of CGTN Spanish in Latin America.

Founded in 2016, the Belt and Road Television Community is the world’s first global all-media alliance themed on the Silk Road, initiated by China International Television Corporation (CITVC) under CMG’s guidance. It now boasts 149 member institutions from 64 countries and regions, serving as a key platform for cross-border exchanges and cooperation in terms of film and television industry.

The 2025 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum was hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and co-organized by China International Television Corporation (CITVC), the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, and the CPC Yangjiang Municipal Committee and Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government. The forum was also attended by Cui Chaoyang, executive deputy director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee; Zhang Shijin, deputy director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Hubei Provincial Committee; and Yu Jinfu, deputy secretary of the CPC Yangjiang Municipal Committee and mayor of Yangjiang City. Representatives from CMG and its affiliated enterprises, the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, publicity departments of various municipal committees in the province, relevant departments of Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government, as well as representatives from media organizations and enterprises of multiple countries, including France, Italy, Russia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Tanzania, Brazil, Uruguay, Singapore, Malaysia, and Nepal, participated in the forum.

(Photos: Sun Nan, Zhou Yin)

