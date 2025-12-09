Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 1351
PENNSYLVANIA, December 9 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 67
PRINTER'S NO. 1351
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
116
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,
J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COSTA, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,
HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY AND COLLETT,
JANUARY 22, 2025
SENATOR CULVER, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, DECEMBER 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for credit for employment at congregate care
facility.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1507. Credit for Employment at Congregate Care
Facility.--(a) A SUBJECT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF 22 PA. CODE §
339.29 (RELATING TO COOPERATIVE VOCATIONAL EDUCATION), A student
who is in grade eleven or twelve at a school entity or nonpublic
school , WHO IS AT LEAST 16 YEARS OF AGE and who is employed,
either on a paid or voluntary basis, at a congregate care
facility may earn one elective credit toward graduation for each
<--
<--
