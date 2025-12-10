Hexaview Unveils New Methodology: Prioritizing Understanding Before Modernization

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, a quiet problem is slowing real modernization: the institutional knowledge embedded in legacy systems has often never been fully documented and is disappearing as experienced engineers retire. Hexaview Technologies today announced Legacy IP, a new offering within its HAKI framework designed to capture, validate, and preserve undocumented business logic from mission-critical legacy platforms, converting tribal system knowledge into structured, AI-ready enterprise assets.The launch follows the successful completion of a documentation engagement for a major North American enterprise, where Hexaview preserved system logic supporting core operational workflows that previously existed only across fragmented code bases and institutional memory.“AI transformation stalls when organizations no longer understand the systems that run their business,” said Ankit Agarwal , CTO of Hexaview Technologies. “Legacy IP exists to solve that problem. Built on our HAKI framework, it ensures institutional knowledge is preserved first, so modernization, automation, and AI adoption can happen safely.”Across large enterprises, undocumented business rules remain locked inside decades-old applications, creating operational risk and blocking responsible AI initiatives that require validated system context. Without reliable documentation, modernization programs become fragile and regulatory exposure increases.Legacy IP delivers:- Deep extraction of business logic from legacy applications- Structured knowledge assets suitable for AI and automation use- Human-validated AI documentation achieving approximately 95% accuracy- Compliance-ready technical materials supporting modernization programsBy turning undocumented system knowledge into durable enterprise assets, Hexaview enables organizations to modernize with confidence, preserving the intelligence embedded in their platforms while preparing them for the AI era.About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a strategic implementation partner for regulated and complex enterprises. Through its HAKI framework and Legacy IP offering, the company specializes in preserving institutional knowledge embedded in legacy systems and preparing organizations for safe, effective modernization and AI transformation.Learn more: www.hexaviewtech.com

