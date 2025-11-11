Hexaview Engineers Ship Faster and Smarter with Claude, Without Compromising Security

Legacy insights leader embeds Claude across software development lifecycle, proving enterprise development can be both powerful and responsible

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexaview Technologies announced today that its engineering teams have integrated Claude across their entire software development lifecycle, from code discovery and documentation to test generation and legacy system modernisation.Faster delivery, cleaner code, and better reasoning. All within a security-first framework that keeps customer data locked down and compliantWhy It mattersMost companies talk about transformation. Hexaview is actually doing it, and doing it right.Under its HAKI transformation initiatives, the strategic implementation partner for regulated enterprises has made Claude a core part of how engineers work. Not as a replacement for human judgment, but as a force multiplier for it. Ankit Agarwal , Founder & CTO of Hexaview, explains the shift: "Claude is now a true teammate, not a tool. It helps our engineers reason better, code cleaner, and deliver faster, without compromising security or trust."-Security Isn't OptionalHexaview's Claude deployment runs in fully controlled environments. No customer data leaves the organization. Every project complies with client privacy policies and global data regulations.This matters in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, and government, where Hexaview's clients depend on mission-critical systems with 40+ years of embedded business logic."Our clients trust us with systems that can't fail," Agarwal said. "Bringing Claude securely into our SDLC is how we build even greater value for them."-Building the Next Generation of EngineersHexaview isn't just deploying Claude. It's training engineers to use it responsibly through Hexaview University. The curriculum focuses on responsible automation, human-in-the-loop collaboration, and continuous learning within the HAKI framework.The goal: create a generation of engineers who know how to work with Claude, not just around it.About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a strategic implementation partner for regulated enterprises and a legacy insights leader, using advanced documentation capabilities and deep domain expertise to unlock institutional knowledge in mission-critical systems.The company serves global clients across Financial Services, Healthcare, and Government, helping them extract and preserve decades of business intelligence before, during, or instead of modernization. Its HAKI methodology combines Forward Deployed Engineers with advanced technology to achieve measurable preservation outcomes with full auditability and control.Learn more: www.hexaviewtech.com Media Contact:Hexaview Communications Office📧 marketing@hexaviewtech.com🌐 www.hexaviewtech.com

