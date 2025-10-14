Hexaview Preserves Four Decades of Institutional Knowledge for Leading Global Hedge Fund Managing $80Billion+ in Assets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexaview Technologies today announced the successful completion of the first phase of a legacy preservation initiative for one of the world's leading hedge funds, which manages more than $80 billion in assets. The program documented and preserved decades of undocumented business logic embedded in mission-critical systems, delivered ahead of schedule and within strict enterprise privacy controls.This milestone demonstrates how Hexaview's HAKI AI Framework enables large financial institutions to preserve institutional knowledge before modernisation, ensuring accuracy, regulatory compliance, and zero operational risk.-Client CommendationsSenior client stakeholders praised the preservation first approach:"The project has been progressing exceptionally well, and ahead of our expectations. We're very happy with the progress.""The internal code framework built using AI tools far exceeded what we anticipated. I'm eager to see what more can be achieved as the next phases begin."-Preservation Before ModernizationThe engagement addresses one of finance's most critical challenges: capturing 40+ years of undocumented legacy logic before it's lost to workforce retirement. Traditional modernization approaches destroy this institutional knowledge faster than they create value.Hexaview applied its preservation-first delivery approach, combining AI-accelerated documentation with expert validation at every stage: requirements extraction, knowledge graph construction, business logic capture, and domain specialist review. This ensured that institutional memory was preserved completely before any system changes, with human experts validating all AI outputs for correctness and compliance.The entire program was executed within the client's Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) under stringent data protection measures. Privileged access controls, isolated pipelines, and full audit trails provided end-to-end governance. Hexaview's engineering team also built resilient workflows capable of running in air-gapped environments with limited connectivity, reinforcing its commitment to privacy-first AI deployment.-The HAKI AI FrameworkHexaview's methodology is built on proven evidence that AI alone cannot understand legacy systems. Hexaview’s proprietary HAKI AI Framework is an AI-native software development process designed for regulated enterprises. It unifies design, development, testing, and operations into a continuous adaptive loop, emphasizing velocity, safety, and transparency.-Results and ImpactDelivered ahead of schedule: The first preservation phase was completed earlier than planned. Zero knowledge loss: All critical business logic documented and validated by legacy domain experts. Zero data exposure: All development and testing occurred within the client's VPC. Reusable preservation assets: Knowledge graphs and comprehensive documentation were created to guide future decisions about selective modernization.-Responsible Preservation for Regulated Finance"The industry has legacy transformation backwards. Modernization destroys institutional knowledge faster than it creates value," said Ankit Agarwal , Co-Founder & CTO of Hexaview Technologies. "Our preservation-first methodology allows enterprises to document and understand their systems completely before deciding whether to modernize, dramatically reducing risk while protecting decades of business intelligence."This project exemplifies how AI, when combined with deep human expertise, can help regulated enterprises preserve institutional memory without compromising on safety, accuracy, or auditability.About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is pioneering the legacy preservation category, using AI-powered documentation and human domain expertise to capture institutional knowledge in mission-critical systems. The company serves global clients across regulated industries in Financial Services, Healthcare and government, helping them preserve 40+ years of business logic before, during, or instead of modernization. It’s HAKI AI methodology combines Forward Deployed Engineers to achieve measurable preservation outcomes with full auditability and control.Visit www.hexaviewtech.com to learn more.Media Contact:Hexaview Communications Officemarketing@hexaviewtech.com

