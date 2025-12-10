Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 11, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 11, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Conneaut
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Municipal Park District of the Village Of Powhatan Point, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Maple Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Lakewood
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|Lick Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Ross
|City of Chillicothe
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Complete Healthcare Services, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|City of Canal Fulton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 11, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
