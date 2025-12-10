Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 11, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Conneaut City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Conneaut
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Municipal Park District of the Village Of Powhatan Point, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Maple Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Lakewood
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Lick Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Ross City of Chillicothe
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Complete Healthcare Services, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
City of Canal Fulton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 11, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

