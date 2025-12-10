Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 11, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Conneaut City Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Conneaut

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Municipal Park District of the Village Of Powhatan Point, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Maple Heights

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Lakewood

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Lick Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Ross City of Chillicothe

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Complete Healthcare Services, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

City of Canal Fulton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Development Finance Authority of Summit County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, December 11, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.