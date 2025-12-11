Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill Releases 'Bloom in Any Season,' a Transformational Guide for Self-Trust and Soul-Led Living

Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill, Founder of Living4.Love™ and Spiritual Life Coach. Image Courtesy of Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill

New book launches December 12, 2025, alongside the 2026 Soul Bloom Retreat Series slate.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill, spiritual life coach, podcast host and 3x bestselling author, announces her newest book, Bloom in Any Season: 52 Ways to Grow into Your Magical Self. Designed as a companion for deeper personal transformation, the book introduces readers to the Soul Bloom Method™, her signature framework for reconnecting with inner wisdom, releasing emotional heaviness, and creating grounded change. Bloom in Any Season will be available on Amazon and at major booksellers beginning December 12, 2025. Signed copies may be purchased directly through Dr. Makeba. The paperback is $22.00 and the ebook is $2.99 for a limited time.

Dr. Makeba says, “Transformation begins when we create space to hear ourselves again. We move forward not by pushing harder, but by trusting what rises within. Bloom in Any Season was created to support that kind of honest, steady growth.”

Bloom in Any Season was written for women who appear steady on the outside yet feel disconnected inside. The guidebook offers weekly reflections and guided practices that help readers return to themselves, build trust in their intuition, and soften survival patterns. Each practice is designed to meet readers where they are, offering gentle pathways back to emotional, mental, and spiritual clarity.

To accompany the book, Dr. Makeba is introducing the 2026 Soul Bloom Retreat Series, a set of immersive global experiences that expand on the method presented in the book:

- Bloom: New Year, True You — Hawaii (Jan 1–5, 2026), a mother–daughter healing and heart-opening retreat, featuring a gentle New Year cleanse.

- Awaken in the Jungle — Costa Rica (Apr 11–16, 2026), a bold self-love and courage reclamation retreat.

- Revive & Thrive — Savannah, GA (Jul 9–12, 2026), a joyful nervous system reset and inner-child restoration experience.

- Remember — India (Nov 7–17, 2026), a mystical spiritual pilgrimage centered on ancestral remembrance and cultural immersion.

Each retreat offers a setting where women can slow down and reconnect with their inner voice through guided experiences curated by Dr. Makeba.

She adds, “Many women are tired from carrying so much for so long. These retreats create room to breathe again, to remember what matters, to reconnect with spirit, and to feel joy returning to the body.”

The release of Bloom in Any Season aligns with Living4.Love’s Illuminate Within gathering, part of Living4.Love’s Seasons of the Soul series. Additional offerings include the Soul Bloom 7-Day Cleanse and workshops that support individuals and organizations seeking more emotionally attuned ways of working and living.

Readers of the book will find reflections that encourage them to honor their personal pace, reconnect with their instincts and nurture a deeper sense of presence in daily life. The practices are simple yet meaningful, offering steady support during times of transition or uncertainty.

Bloom in Any Season is available at bloominanyseason.drmakeba4love.com.

About Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill

Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill is a spiritual life coach, podcast host, and 3x bestselling author. She is the founder of Living4.Love™, a movement dedicated to intentional transformation and aligned living. Through her signature Soul Bloom Method™, she helps women reconnect with peace, purpose, and personal power. Her work includes global retreats, coaching and certification programs, and community experiences designed to deepen self-trust, energetic alignment, and spiritual awareness. Learn more at https://www.living4.love.

