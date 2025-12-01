Kristin Joy Ekkens Launches JoyOS as a New Operating System For Human Flourishing

Kristin Joy Ekkens, Founder and CEO of Exponential Joy LLC, and creator and global catalyst of the JoyOS Movement.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristin Joy Ekkens—a TEDx speaker, Stanford-trained leader, and creator and global catalyst of the JoyOS Movement—today announced the launch of JoyOS (Joy Operating System), a pioneering framework designed to close the gap between human potential and performance. As Founder and CEO of Exponential Joy LLC, Ekkens presents JoyOS as a practical operating system for human flourishing, rooted in timeless human principles and informed by emerging technology.

As a leading voice on human performance and workplace wellbeing, Ekkens says, “Joy is not a luxury or a reward at the end of hard work. It is the operating system that makes high performance sustainable. With JoyOS, we are giving leaders a systematic way to measure and scale flourishing, not just effort or output.”

Built on the EPIC codes – Energy, Purpose, Intention and Connection – JoyOS translates core human drivers into a structured approach that leaders and organizations can apply every day. Drawing on more than two decades of work across 30 countries, Ekkens blends behavioral research, ancient wisdom and modern well-tech to help organizations rewire how people lead and perform so they can move from perpetual burnout to sustained vitality.

To support leaders and organizations at different stages of their journey, Ekkens is launching a suite of JoyOS offerings, including:

- JoyOS Collective: A global community for individuals and teams who want to experiment with joy and sustain flourishing in everyday life and work.

- JoyOS Accelerator: A four-month transformation experience focused on different tracks for leaders, founders & entrepreneurs, and creators. It's currently tailored for ambitious women who are ready to upgrade how they perform, lead and live.

- 10xClub: An invitation-only collective for executives, founders, strategic innovators and conscious influencers who are co-creating the future of human thriving.

- Enterprise Engagements: Custom accelerators, keynotes, and programs that help enterprises embed JoyOS into leadership development, culture design, and workplace wellness strategies to drive sustainable, human-centered performance.

Ekkens engages three primary audiences shaping the future of human performance at scale. These include enterprises (Fortune 100 and beyond) and global institutions seeking sustainable high-performance culture, senior leaders and conscious influencers who amplify the narrative that joy is now core infrastructure, and well-tech strategic partners.

Ekkens adds, “We are teaching artificial intelligence to grow more intelligent. JoyOS teaches humans to operate more intentionally and more joyfully. When people upgrade how they work, decide and connect, performance improves and so does the quality of their impact.”

Positioned at the intersection of AI, wellbeing and the future of work, JoyOS responds to rising burnout by treating joy as essential infrastructure. The framework offers leaders a way to track and design for energy, purpose and connection alongside traditional performance indicators, helping organizations cultivate environments where people can thrive and sustain their best work.

About Kristin Joy Ekkens

Kristin Joy Ekkens is a TEDx speaker, Stanford-trained leader and creator and global catalyst of the JoyOS Movement, a rapidly expanding collective transforming how humanity performs, connects and thrives by making joy a measurable operating system for modern leadership and culture. With more than two decades of experience in human performance, culture transformation and leadership development across 30 countries, she helps visionary organizations close the gap between human potential and actual performance. Her pioneering framework, JoyOS- (Joy Operating System), is built on the EPIC codes—Energy, Purpose, Intention and Connection—and is designed to help leaders and teams achieve sustainable high performance without sacrificing wellbeing. Ekkens has partnered with organizations around the world, including Intel, Grammarly, Qatar Airways, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), the Inter-American Development Bank and Stanford Graduate School of Business. A graduate of Stanford’s Executive LEAD program and recognized as a Top 40 Under Forty Business Leader, Ekkens lives in Michigan with her family. Learn more at kristinjoyekkens.com.

