Suzy Jackson Expands 2026 Speaking and Advisory Focus

Suzy Jackson, award-winning digital health leader, executive and advocate for women’s empowerment

RVO Health CCO’s Reuters Events Talk Sets Stage for Deeper Conversations on Digital Health and the Modern Health Consumer

Healthcare is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and leaders need clarity, strategy and strong communication to keep pace.” — Suzy Jackson

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning digital health executive Suzy Jackson, chief commercial officer at RVO Health, today announced an expanded 2026 speaking and advisory focus following her recent appearance at Reuters Events Pharma Customer Engagement USA 2025 in Philadelphia, where she presented "From Pipeline to People: The New Era of Direct-to-Patient."

Jackson says, "Healthcare is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and leaders need clarity, strategy and strong communication to keep pace. I’m dedicated to equipping teams with the frameworks and confidence to meet modern patient needs, translate complex science into accessible insights and build trust in an increasingly competitive landscape."

At Reuters Events Pharma Customer Engagement USA 2025, Jackson was featured alongside senior executives from companies including Pfizer, Novartis and Merck. Her session explored how pharma and biotech companies can bridge the gap between traditional models and modern consumer expectations.

As chief commercial officer at RVO Health, Jackson leads commercial growth and innovation for the life sciences sector through Fullspan Health, helping pharma and biotech organizations respond to evolving patient expectations, changing regulations and technology-enabled care.

Before joining RVO Health, Jackson spent more than a decade at Accenture, where she led global pharmaceutical and biotech engagements across Europe, Asia and the Americas, managing more than $100 million in business. Her expertise spans commercial strategy, patient and provider engagement, organizational change, and the design of modern health experiences.

In addition to her corporate leadership, Jackson is the creator of Simply Speak Up™, a six-pillar executive communication and leadership framework. Over her career, she has trained more than 1,000 professionals in areas such as executive presence, storytelling, self-advocacy, and communication effectiveness for leadership teams and high-potential talent.

She adds, "Organizations are facing pressure to innovate responsibly, communicate effectively and build cultures that reflect modern expectations. I’m dedicated to supporting leaders as they build the next generation of patient-centered health experiences."

Jackson’s 2026 speaking and executive training themes include digital transformation in pharma and life sciences; the modern health consumer and technology-enabled care; storytelling and executive communication; and women’s leadership and intentional career development.

About Suzy Jackson

Suzy Jackson is an award-winning digital health leader, executive coach and chief commercial officer at RVO Health. With expertise spanning pharmaceutical strategy, digital health transformation, human-centered design and leadership development, she helps organizations modernize care delivery and strengthen communication. Before joining RVO Health, Jackson spent more than a decade at Accenture, leading global pharmaceutical and biotech engagements. She has been recognized as one of North Carolina’s “Top Women Leaders” by Women We Admire and is an ICF-certified coach. She serves on the advisory board of Equality Now and the executive committee of Safe Alliance.

