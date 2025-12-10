Velvet Eyewear® Announces the Best Holiday Gift for Her: Sunglass Style Boxes Curated by Face Shape™

Velvet Eyewear® announces this season’s best gift for women: Velvet Style Boxes, each containing three curated styles selected to suit her face shape.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velvet Eyewear®, the women’s eyewear brand known for flattering design and its original Shop by Face Shape™ method, announces this season’s best gift for women: Velvet Style Boxes, each containing three curated styles selected to suit her face shape.

Velvet’s curated Style Boxes make gifting effortless. Each box is thoughtfully assembled with three frames designed to enhance natural features through balance, proportion, and face-flattering silhouettes.

“Eyewear is a meaningful gift because it changes how a woman looks and feels instantly,” said Cindy Hussey, Founder & Creative Director of Velvet Eyewear®. “By curating three styles for each face shape, we make it easy to give a gift that feels personal, confident, and beautifully considered.”



What Makes Velvet Style Boxes the Best Gift for Her?

• Curated by Face Shape™ - Each Style Box includes 3 flattering styles designed specifically for Oval, Round, Square, or Heart-shaped faces.

• A Gift That Always Fits - Face-shape-specific styling removes the guesswork and ensures she receives frames that naturally complement her features.

• Three Styles in One Box - A perfect mix of everyday classics, elevated silhouettes, and signature Velvet shapes.

• Holiday Savings - All December: Buy One, Get One 65% Off — no code required.

• Beautiful Gift-Ready Packaging - Each box arrives elegantly packaged with protective pouches and a polishing cloth.

Why Face Shape Matters

Velvet Eyewear® pioneered Shop by Face Shape™ to help women choose eyewear that feels instinctively right the moment they put it on. By focusing on harmony, lift, balance, and proportion, Velvet frames illuminate the eyes, refine the cheek line, and enhance natural symmetry.

These Style Boxes offer the simplest way to gift eyewear that truly flatters.

Holiday orders ship quickly from Velvet’s Boca Raton studio, with recommended ordering by December 18 for Christmas delivery.

Explore Style Boxes at:

https://velveteyewear.com

About Velvet Eyewear®

Velvet Eyewear®, founded in 1999 by designer Cindy Hussey, is a women’s eyewear and accessories brand rooted in iconic American style. Velvet offers sunglasses, optical frames, blue light glasses, snow goggles, and its signature Style Boxes—each crafted to flatter the female face using Velvet’s pioneering Shop by Face Shape™ methodology.

