Gilles Marini and Heather Marianna Heather Marianna and Jeremy Piven Dana Sparks and Chris Mulkey

Heather Marianna Elevates Awards Season with Luxe Harvest Gifting Experience in Beverly Hills

We’re now in full swing planning our Enchant Luxury Suite during Oscar Week next March, which promises to deliver an even more spectacular and unforgettable celebration of Hollywood's biggest night” — Heather Marianna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 11, 2025, The Marianna Group proudly welcomed awards season with its second Annual Harvest Celebrity Gifting Suite at the luxurious Beverly Hills Marriott. Curated by the dynamic beauty entrepreneur and brand expert Heather Marianna, the event redefined celebrity gifting by blending exclusivity with fresh, innovative brands. This distinctive gathering brought together a curated mix of celebrated talent, award hopefuls, media powerhouses, and industry visionaries for a one-of-a-kind day filled with glamour and inspiration.

Celebrities who joined in the festivities of the daylong event included Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), actress Blanca Blanco, Carlo Mendez (The Bay, Parks & Recreation), Chris Mulkey (Captain Phillips, The Paper) and Dana Sparks (Star Trek), actress/podcast host Eve Richards, Gilles Marini (Sex and the City), Jeannette O'Connor (The Pitt), Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Joe Cortese (The Green Book), award-winning actor John Savage, Kate Linder (Y&R), King Moore (The Wild Robot, America’s Got Talent), Kym Karath (The Sound of Music), Kym Whitley (Act Your Age), Lisa LoCicero (General Hospital), Real Housewives alum Lynne Curtain, Morgan Bradley (Fugitive from Asteron), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young, Nigel Lythgoe (American Idol), Olivia D'Abo (The Wonder Years, The Bay), Patrika Darbo (Days of Our Lives), Pooja Batra (former Miss India, actress), Sofia Milos (Gravesend/CSI:Miami), and many, many others.

The day unfolded with a glamorous procession of TV and film’s top stars gracing the bustling red carpet, perfectly setting the scene for an immersive experience of luxury, discovery, and meaningful connections. Attendees were treated to an exclusive showcase of meticulously selected premium brands, interactive activations, and exquisite culinary delights — each element crafted to capture the essence of innovation, refinement, and the iconic allure of Hollywood glamor.

"My events are a seamless blend of creativity and sophistication, crafted to create memorable experiences for both celebrities and brands alike. We celebrate innovation, foster genuine partnerships, and continuously raise the bar,” says Marianna. “"We’re already in full swing planning our Enchant Suite during Oscar Week next March, which promises to deliver an even more spectacular and unforgettable celebration."

The Harvest Suite featured more than 49 brands from the categories of beauty, health & wellness, fashion, home décor, food & beverage, technology, and much more. Skincare was highlighted with Lumara, the brand’s flagship Illuminate LED panel, the VISO - the most advanced portable mask available bringing professional, spa-like results at home. Also featured were cutting edge salmon DNA skincare by Cotrini and Healing and Beauty Energy chakra healing spiritual skincare, Pixi cosmetic products that create a naturally radiant 'just had a good night's sleep' look, beauty tools by Hair by Ella Delilah, and lashes by Libra Lash & Gift Co., an array of self-care products by beaut.beautyco. Las Vegas-based The Lafranchi Center gifted salmon DNA and NAD plus facial masks and offered discounts on procedures and treatments, while the new skincare line for teens by 14-year-old Precisely Me by Alexa Junae, the event's youngest sponsor, was also spotlighted. Drenched, the most beautiful Pilates sanctuary in LA and OC gifted Pilates classes and accessories.

@lumarasystems @cotriniskin @healingandbeautylv @pixibeauty @hairbyella_delilah @libralashlipco @beaut.beautyco @thelafranchicenter @drenchedoc

Natural remedies were a highlight of the day, with Nutritist’s Refluxter for acid reflux, Aegis Formulas supplements, charged nutrition by frequense. and the unique Essense nose ring diffuser, a high-grade silicone ring infused with quality essential oils, taking aromatherapy to a new level. Also showcased were hemp and cbd products by Gold Naturals, and MDC (My Daily Choice) and its brands Akashx and HempWorx. Heartwise Healing Solutions by Ted speaker and published author Annah Elizabeth was also in attendance.

@nutritist @aegisformulas @shopfrequense @essence_ring @‌officialmydailychoice @‌akashxofficial @‌hempworxhq @annaehlizabethheals

As always, Marianna features the inspirational works by some of today’s top authors, including Deborah Drummond’s MISSION ACCEPTED: 262 Women - Creatives, Ultrapreneurs & Media, and The Global Resilience Project, Stefani Seek’s Your Love Compass, Karen Goslin’s Yellow Paint: Learning to Live Again, along with other female empowered partners, including Sunshine Secret of OC podcast with Lisa Huscher, who gifted her colorful branded merchandise, The Women’s Channel, FamCinema, and Carole Register’s successuniquelyyours.com Stefanie Seek presented dating coaching sessions for single celebrities, while Carole Register invited select celebrities to visit her boutique hotel Hosteria de la Colina in Chile.

@deboralldrummond @missionaccepted_media @globalresiliencecommunity @lovecompassbook @StefaniSeekCoach @karengoslin.speaks @sunshinesecretoc @famcinemaofficial @neurocoachcarol @thehosteriadelacolina

Other items of note included Skanties, a returning brand whose anti-shapewear is a Tinseltown favorite, as well as inventive, colorful decorative knob covers by Knobēz to brighten up any room, and Dio Audio privacy-forward wi-fi speakers.

@skanties @knobezllc @diospeakers

Food and drink brands featured at Harvest 2025 included 1.0.1. Ultra Premium Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, Gran Signori Wines from Italy, Empress 1908 Gin, and the new success potion, Divination 22 Vodka by medium Allison DuBois, Snazzy Beverages, a refreshing blend of lemonade, smooth iced tea, and real spirits, and CBD infused seltzers by Crossed. For non-alcoholic options, the suite featured Hive2O non-alcoholic honey wine, Ophora Water, and Bare Essentials and Roots juices. Guests were invited to enjoy their cocktails in the exclusive bourbon lounge hosted by Lady on the Horse Bourbon Whiskey. Food items included Yas Mean Salsa, handcrafted edible cookie dough and ice cream by DOH Creamery, and caffeinated cookies by Coo Coo Cookies. @101vodka_ @dulcevidatequila @gransignori @empress1908gin @divination22vodka @snazzybeverages @drink.crossed @hive2hand @ophorawater @bareessentialsandroots @balboa.island.reserve @yasmeansalsa @letsgocoocoo @dohcreamery

Stunning florals for the event were curated by Flower Song Los Angeles, while DJ services were provided by Party On Demand. @flowersongla

Gift bag items included luxury brands Ready Set Jet NASA certified beauty batons, the latest sunglass styles from Velvet Eyewear, gift cards from new fashion concept The Style Den and Vegas Custom Gifts, the book No Ordinary Love by BB Gabriel, delicate bespoke Glass Veils™ by Details by oKsana, and Moonstone Rituals Candles.

@readysetjetbeauty @velveteyewear @the.style.den @vegascustomgifts @no.ordinary.love_bb.gabriel @details_by_oKsana @moonstone_rituals

Nevada-based Kiss My Paws Animal Rescue was an official charitable partner, as well as the Ever After Foundation, empowering individuals to achieve financial independence and curate their futures based on their individual goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.