Velvet Eyewear® Expands Velvet Trends® Trademark Into UV Protective Clothing and Lifestyle Accessories

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velvet Eyewear® today announced the expansion of its longstanding Velvet Trends® trademark, extending beyond sunglasses into UV protective clothing and lifestyle accessories.

Already a familiar name within Velvet’s sunglass collections, Velvet Trends® has long spotlighted fashion-driven capsules that keep assortments fresh. With its expanded direction, Velvet is evolving Velvet Trends® into a multi-category lifestyle extension featuring UV protective clothing, scarves, hats, and cover-ups, while continuing to lead in eyewear.

“Velvet Trends® has been part of our collections for years,” said Cindy Hussey, Founder & Creative Director. “The trademark allows us to build on that foundation—bringing retailers and consumers a broader assortment of products that are stylish, protective, and designed to support everyday wellness. At the end of the day, it’s just smart to protect yourself from harmful UV rays—and we want to make that protection effortless and beautiful.”

Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/K28zJqsDqMY

Program Features for Retail Partners:

• Ongoing sunglass capsules under Velvet Trends®

• New categories: UV protection clothing, scarves, hats, and cover-ups

• Merchandising support for cross-category storytelling

Retail & Partnerships:

The Velvet collection can be purchased at VelvetEyewear.com, Nordstrom.com, Kohls.com, and WolfandBadger.com. Velvet partners with NBC, Telemundo, and FabFitFun across media and consumer collaborations.

About Velvet Eyewear®

Velvet Eyewear®, founded in 1999 by designer Cindy Hussey, is a women’s luxury eyewear and accessory brand rooted in iconic American fashion and culture. Velvet offers sunglasses, prescription eyewear, blue light glasses, snow goggles, and its signature Sunglass Style Boxes—each designed to fit and flatter the female face.

A core part of Velvet’s vision is protecting women’s eyes and skin from UV exposure while elevating style and comfort. Velvet Trends® has been part of the collection for years, spotlighting seasonal fashion capsules and color stories. Today, Velvet Trends® expands beyond eyewear into UV protective clothing, scarves, hats, and cover-ups—bridging fashion, wellness, and lifestyle, while creating new opportunities for retailers and licensing partners.

Featuring: Eugenia Kuzmina – actress, writer, model

Photo Credit: Victoria Sirakova / Photogenetika

